"That’s been my biggest thing for me”: When Caleb Williams talked about his rookie season expectations

The Chicago Bears picked Caleb Williams at No. 1 in 2024, as they saw him as their quarterback for the future. However, he kept himself grounded despite being the top pick. The 2022 Heisman trophy winner got his first exposure in the pros after a three-day mandatory minicamp in June 2024. Post-training, he briefed the media about the expectations from his rookie season.

Ad

“I didn't come in necessarily with the expectation to be and seem like a 13-year vet," Williams said, via FOX Sports. “I came in to work, to work my tail off, show the guys that I'm here, I'm working my tail off, I'm progressing and trying not to make the same mistake again. That's the biggest thing, day in and day out, is trying not to make the same mistake over and over and learn from them. That's been my biggest thing for me.”

Ad

Trending

Williams’ words exemplified his maturity and humility to learn and make incremental improvements. He acknowledged that mistakes are acceptable, but repeating them isn’t. Although being the top pick came with heavy expectations from the team and fans, Williams rejected the idea of acting like a veteran to give him enough space to grow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams sees bright light after a nightmare season

Unfortunately for Caleb Williams, his worst nightmares came true when the Chicago Bears lost 10 games in a row in 2024, placing concerns over his skills. A frustrated Williams discussed his learning curve with ESPN in December.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It's been frustrating and encouraging,” Williams said. “I would say the frustrating part is obviously we're on how many games now, eight? Yeah, eight-game losing streak.”

However, Williams also emphasized that he never experienced anything like that before. So it was encouraging to see how the Bears fought as a team.

During an interview with Esquire in April, he didn’t change his stance when the season ended.

Ad

“I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” Williams said. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad.”

Williams finished the season with 3,541 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.