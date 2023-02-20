“That’s not white people behavior” – Baker Mayfield’s NFL Draft story had Kevin Hart alarmed

Baker Mayfield's story is unlike any other and he has experienced just about everything. From being the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft to restoring optimism to the Cleveland Browns to then playing for three different teams in a single year.

As of now, Mayfield's career hasn't gone as planned, but there's no disputing that he was highly talked about coming out of college. After being drafted by the Browns, Mayfield appeared on "Cold as Balls" with Kevin Hart and discussed his special draft party.

Usually, players attend the draft event, but Baker Mayfield decided to stay at home with his family and friends. Here's what Mayfield said when Kevin Hart asked him about it:

"The draft you only have a certain amount of tickets. I wanted to spend that day with my family, friends, we wound up having about 60 people, they had a couple of camera guys in there."

In response, Hart said:

" 60 people? What in the black family function is that? God damn, that’s not white people behavior."

Kevin Hart was absolutely shocked after hearing that the former Cleveland Browns quarterback had 60 people at his house during the draft.

This demonstrates that Mayfield values relationships. He would rather spend the biggest day of his life with everyone who helped him reach the NFL than be at the draft event with a couple of people.

Baker Mayfield is set to test the free agency

Baker Mayfield: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Baker Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams last season. His team in Carolina didn't go as planned, but he showed a resurgence with Sean McVay after signing with the Rams.

He is set to test free agency and there could be a couple of teams that would love to give him an opportunity to redeem his career. This past season, Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 12 games. He had a passer rating of 79.0

Mayfield demonstrated during his time with the Rams that he could still be an NFL starting quarterback with a good head coach and a solid supporting cast. He is undoubtedly unhappy with how things ended in Cleveland, but is now prepared to redeem himself and solidify his position in the league for years to come.

