"That would shock me" - Bruce Arians shuts down Tom Brady's unretirement rumors 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed rumors this weekend about him and Tom Brady. With speculation that Brady will decide to "un-retire" and play elsewhere next season as well as rumors of a strained relationship between him, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization and that the head coach brushed off all of those.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, he said, in reference to Tom Brady's decision to return, even though he retired:

"That would shock me. And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we've done in the past. That's why I don't see it happening. I don't know if there's really a story there."-Bruce Arians on Tom Brady's retirement

He also said that there wasn't any truth to the rumors that Brady decided to retire because they weren't seeing eye to eye. He went on to say that the rumors were just that and it was very "far fetched" to even say that there were issues between the coach and quarterback.

"It seems like there's one (story) every day now. Everybody is speculating he's going somewhere else. That don't bother me. This other (expletive), the relationship thing, that's so far-fetched."-Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians refutes that he changed the offensive game plan each week

While speaking with the Tampa Bay Times over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach cleared the air on a lot of rumors that involved him. Besides the report that Tom Brady left because they didn't get along and that he could return to the football field and play elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach also addressed the issue of the offensive game plan.

Originally reported by Rich Orhnberger, it was said that the head coach was tending to his Achilles injury while Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich worked on a game plan for the upcoming game. He alleged that he then came in and got rid of their plans and created his own.

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning. I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. … I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.”-Bruce Arians

According to the Buccaneers' head coach, Tom Brady won't be returning to Tampa Bay or any other NFL team and there isn't any "bad blood" between the two parties.

