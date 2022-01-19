2022 NFL Draft order - First 24 picks decided after Wild Card Round

After the conclusion of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, the order of the first 24 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft is now set. Several teams have multiple selections in the first round, with the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles both having multiple picks.

For teams bundled out of the playoffs in the first round, the Raiders, the Cowboys, the Cardinals, the Patriots, the Eagles, and the Steelers all make up the last six spots on the draft board.

Draft order for first round of 2022 NFL Draft: #24-#17

#24 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys offensive line needs some re-shaping. Whether that be at center or right tackle, Dallas is not the force it once was with their O-Line. Adding another linebacker could also help the defense, with Leighton Vander Esch's future uncertain.

#23 - Arizona Cardinals

Some offensive line help for Kyler Murray should be what Kliff Kingsbury goes for. Just who is left on the board will dictate a lot, but shoring up that offensive line to protect Murray is paramount.

#22 - Las Vegas Raiders

With last year's first-round picks Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette no longer with the team, the Raiders need some luck with pick 22. Just where they decide to go is a mystery as they have been good at stages on both sides of the ball.

#21 - New England Patriots

Another offensive weapon for Mac Jones would be suitable. But the offensive line could be where Bill Belichick goes. His fondness for developing defensive talent could turn his head to a defensively heavy 2022 Draft.

#20 - Pittsburgh Steelers

It has to be a quarterback unless Dwayne Haskins is the answer. Given only two teams ahead of them need quarterbacks, someone like Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati could come in as a mature passer to ease into Mike Tomlin's offense.

#19 - Philadelphia Eagles

It's the third pick for the Eagles in the first round. They could really shore up that offensive line to allow the running game to prosper or, on defense, linebacker Devin Lloyd of Utah could be an instant hit.

#18 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints are a team with a stout defense, so the most likely way Sean Payton will go is offensively. Offensive line help for Taysom Hill and another receiver complementing Michael Thomas are two ways the Saints could operate.

#17 - Los Angeles Chargers







Adding some help to go alongside Joey Bosa would be ideal for the Chargers. Offensively, they are sound with top talent everywhere, but another bonafide pass rusher like David Ojabo from Michigan could help create a one-two tandem with Bosa.

