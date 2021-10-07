5 best NFL free agents still up for grabs mid-season

As the 2021 season winds on and injuries begin to pile up, the NFL free agent market will begin to dry up fast.

We're at the stage of the year where team builders are having to get creative with how they plug the holes in their team or strengthen areas of weakness.

But there are still solutions to be found by signing free agents. In this article, we look at five of the best, and flag up a few other options available at those positions.

Who are the best players still on the free agent market?

#1 – Cam Newton, quarterback

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton is by far the best free agent quarterback available, but you would imagine it would take a serious injury to a contender's starting passer for a franchise to make a move for the 32-year-old former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots QB. Any postseason-bound team that gets a late-season QB injury might consider tempting Alex Smith or Philip Rivers out of retirement.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I might be the only one, but I feel very comfortable in saying, Cam Newton could be doing a better job than what Mac is doing currently. I might be the only one, but I feel very comfortable in saying, Cam Newton could be doing a better job than what Mac is doing currently.

#2 – Jaylon Smith, linebacker

Ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith

The astonomic rise of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons essentially hastened Jaylon Smith's exit from the Dallas Cowboys. While the 26-year-old Pro Bowler has always been a high-level performer, Smith dropped into the second round of the 2016 NFL draft due to concerns about the longevity of his career. There's no indication that was an issue so don't expect Smith to be a free agent for long.

#3 – Mitchell Schwartz, offensive lineman

Mitchell Schwartz with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Following a four-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, Mitchell Schwartz enjoyed the prime of his career during four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 32-year-old was a victim of Andy Reid's offensive line rebuild after missing the first games of his career in 2020 following a back injury, and Schwartz has since had surgery. Russell Okung and Rick Wagner are alternative free-agent linemen.

Arrowhead Addict @ArrowheadAddict The toughest opposing OL for Von Miller? Mitch Schwartz. Check out Miller’s high praise here: arrowheadaddict.com/2021/10/01/von… The toughest opposing OL for Von Miller? Mitch Schwartz. Check out Miller’s high praise here: arrowheadaddict.com/2021/10/01/von…

#4 – Kawann Short, defensive lineman

Kawann Short sacks ex-LA Rams QB Jared Goff while playing for the Carolina Panthers

The free agent market for defensive lineman is not deep, but former Carolina Panthers tackle Kawann 'K.K.' Short can still contribute. The two-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve in 2020, requiring shoulder surgery, and was not cleared to play until July, so Short missed training camp. In terms of defensive ends, Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn and Vic Beasley Jr. are available.

#5 – Gareon Conley, cornerback

Gareon Conley shuts down Tennesse Titans WR A.J. Brown while with the Houston Texans

Gareon Conley was a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft and was traded to the Houston Texans in 2019 for a third-round pick. The 26-year-old was still highly valued until he spent 2020 on injured reserve but he remains a free agent. The likes of Buster Skrine and DJ Hayden can help at nickel, while safeties Earl Thomas, Kenny Vaccaro and Tre Boston are also free agents.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

