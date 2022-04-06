The 5 highest-paid WRs in the NFL

NFL contracts are ballooning here in the 2022 offseason. Stefon Diggs' megadeal now follows similarly massive extensions signed by Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams with their new teams, the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

Deals across all NFL position groups continue to grow in yet another clear and growing sign that the sport has no plans to slow its progress anytime soon. Particularly on offense.

As the sport continues to shift to one that will do anything to benefit the quarterback and his wide receivers and penalize the defense at every chance, we will continue to see the highlight reel players that draw the casual eyes to the sport get paid handsomely.

Five highest-paid receivers in the NFL (In honor of Stefon Diggs' new deal and all the freshly-dried ink on several massive WR contracts)

DJ Moore needs a QB that'll put fans in the stands in Charlotte.

#5 - DJ Moore, four years remaining at $73 million

DJ Moore is a premier wideout talent who lacks an arm in the Carolina Panthers quarterback room to receive throws befitting his playmaking ability.

The Panthers luckily understand the value he has been able to bring despite struggles from Sam Darnold and Cam Newton last year and Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Allen (to a lesser degree) before that.

All told, Moore caught a solid version of Newton in 2018, but regardless of who has been under center, Moore has steadily progressed to WR1 status over his four years in the Queen City. He had 53 more passes thrown to him than the next highest-targeted Carolina Panthers pass-catcher.

Now with that said, Moore will need to do more in 2022. That'll depend on the quarterback situation sorting itself out and an improved catch percentage.

DeAndre Hopkins hits free agency before the other WRs on this list. Stefon Diggs now trails only one WR in financial compensation.

#4 - DeAndre Hopkins, three years remaining at $75 million

DeAndre Hopkins has a clear-cut option under center, avoiding the same issues DJ Moore has by and large. Kyler Murray's primary means of moving the ball has become the air, and Hopkins will be entering his third year in Arizona with a chance to finally mesh with the Cardinals' franchise quarterback as the front office has been hoping for, given the financial investments made/yet to be made in the offense.

Hopkins received his extension upon arrival in the desert and got himself a $54 million extension without an agent. Murray is currently aiming for his big-money deal.

Something has to give for the Cardinals, who bowed out less than gracefully to the Rams during the Wild Card Round this past postseason and are paying a lot for underwhelming performances.

Stefon Diggs' deal keeps him in Buffalo until 2027.

#3 - Stefon Diggs, six years remaining at $151 million

Stefon Diggs has the newest NFL megadeal to stun the world, though his freshly-inked pact still doesn't own the highest annual value in the league somehow.

Either way, it does make Josh Allen a pleased man:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo.

As long as these two continue to grow accustomed to each other, the AFC should be on notice. Good on the franchise for keeping together the only core that has inspired hope in Western New York in a long time.

Davante Adams has plenty of house money to play within Las Vegas.

#2 - Davante Adams, five years remaining at $140 million

This offseason, Davante Adams was the highest-paid receiver in NFL history for a brief period. So much money is moving right now that Adams is back down to the third-highest paid WR in the league already.

Adams became a household name during his time with the Green Bay Packers and now faces a more challenging road to reaching the same level of notoriety with Derek Carr under center instead of Aaron Rodgers.

No worries, though. Adams has the fourth-highest YAC (yards after catch) in the NFL behind only Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and Ja'Marr Chase. He could still put up gaudy totals with a downgraded signal-caller.

Tyreek Hill is still the wealthiest WR in the NFL.

#1 - Tyreek Hill, five years remaining at $140 million

Losing Tyreek Hill could effectively kill the Kansas City Chiefs' dynastic ambitions.

Hill arrives in Miami as the highest-paid receiver in the league, though, and gives the franchise hopes of competing if Tua Tagovailoa can leap in his third season.

If the 2020 NFL Draft's #5 pick can't, maybe Tom Brady will look to end his career down in Miami Gardens, Florida, next season with one of the league's most prolific playmaking wideouts.

