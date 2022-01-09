5 NFL franchises with the most wins including playoffs

The NFL playoffs afford the world a chance to appreciate gridiron greatness. One more week of action, kicking off with a pair of Saturday games, awaits us before the postseason begins. This year's playoffs are set to feature 14 teams competing for one Vince Lombardi Trophy.

In celebration of the coming postseason, SK looks back on the winningest programs in NFL history, ranked by combined wins in both the regular season and playoffs. So without further ado.

Who are the winningest NFL teams of all time?

#5: Washington Football Team (639)

In between years of controversies and some laughably bad football scenarios, the Washington Football Team, or whatever you want to call them, have managed to earn some of the NFL's ultimate prizes. Winning three Super Bowl championships and another pair of pre-merger NFL championships.

Adding to the wins list has proven difficult in the new century, as Washington has posted a 10-victory season on just two occasions since 2000. Postseason success has proven even more elusive, as they've only earned one win (tthe 2005 Wild Card game) in that same span.

#4: Pittsburgh Steelers (687)

It seems hard to believe, but the Steelers got off to a slow start in accumulating their wins, for example it took them, over three decades to win a mere playoff game. But since that first win in 1972 (the AFC Divisional playoff game best known for the Immaculate Reception), Pittsburgh has hardly stopped.

Even if their postseason success has become a bit more sporadic, they've maintained a strong sense of consistency: their last losing season came in 2003, their only such NFL campaign in the new century thus far.

#3: New York Giants (730)

It seems absurd that the New York Giants have maintained a top-three ranking on the all-time wins list, considering they have seemingly settled into a disturbingly dreary new normal over the past few seasons. They've gone 22-58 over the last five years with no playoff appearances to speak of, with their last postseason victory coming in Super Bowl XLVI.

However, the Giants have built-up a strong reputation through great metropolitan history dating back to 1925, one that has produced 12 NFL championships: eight came in the pre-merger era and they've since added four Super Bowl triumphs.

#2: Chicago Bears (806)

The Chicago Bears' recent NFL ledger has been defined by heartbreak and silliness: their special teams are remembered more for the "Double Doink," rather than legendary return-man Devin Hester. In keeping with recent trends, Chicago have even lost their hold on the top spot on this list to their biggest rivals, no less.

But Bears fans, primarily the older ones, can comfort themselves with one of the more accomplished resumes in league history. Through eight pre-merger titles and one of the most dominant Super Bowl showings ever (a 46-10 triumph over New England after the 1985-86 season that capped off the NFL's greatest defensive season ever).

#1: Green Bay Packers (818)

You can't chalk this one up to age...if that were the case, the Arizona Cardinals would top this list. But when your home city is nicknamed "Titletown," you need to back that up, and the Packers have done that and then some. They've earned an NFL-record 13 league titles, winning nine pre-merger championships before going on to win four Super Bowls in the current era.

A fifth might well be on the way: for the second consecutive season, the path to the Vince Lombardi Trophy will go through Lambeau Field, as Green Bay clinched the #1 seed in the NFC. The question, however, is will they take advantage this time around?

