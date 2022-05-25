5 best pass-catching running backs in the NFL

Gone are the days of running backs being given one role and one role only. In today's day and age, backs aren't simply depended upon to chug it up the field but also expected to catch the ball when things get sticky.

With the likes of Derrick Henry being primarily a runner, he is viewed as an essential piece to a championship puzzle but not someone who fits the mold of this list. Peeking far and wide in search of the most dynamic and unique running backs in the league, and after much thought, the five best pass-catching running backs in the NFL come to mind.

Remember, backs who are dependable in the backfield while sure-handed when the ball comes their way are what this list looks at. It narrows the research down to five of the very best that the league offers.

Five of the best pass-catching RBs in the NFL

#5 - Leonard Fournette

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, much was expected of Leonard Fournette. His career started strong as he rushed for 1,040 yards in his rookie season. After an injury-hit second year, Fournette bounced back nicely in year three, rushing for 1,152 yards.

Since then, Fournette hasn't been a pillar of success, at least in running the ball. But while his over-yards on the ground have dissipated, he has morphed into one of the more impressive pass-catching running backs in the entire league.

Last season, Fournette caught 69 passes for 454 yards. Since arriving in Tampa Bay before the 2020 season, Fournette became Tom Brady's safety blanket. On a nightly basis, Brady would play-action pass, faking out the defense, before dumping the ball right into the hands of Fournette just a few feet away. Who could blame him? Fournette finished the year with a catch percentage of 82.1 percent. He also caught 30 first-down passes as well.

With Tampa Bay's offense relying heavily on Brady's ability to dink and dunk his way down the field, Fournette should continue to emerge as one of the better pass-catching backs in the league.

#4 - Austin Ekeler

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

For most of Austin Ekeler's career, he's been viewed as an inconsequential player. The current running back of the Los Angeles Chargers spent most of his first season in 2017 languishing on the bench. While he played in every game, his playing time was minimal, leading to 260 rushing yards on the year.

Slowly but assuredly, Ekeler, with more playing time, has gotten better and better. This past season was undoubtedly his best yet. Ekeler finished the year with 911 rushing yards and 12 scores.

In addition to his work on the ground, Ekeler has been terrific in his pass-catching ability. The promising young backs' fifth year in the league came to an end with 647 receiving yards and eight scores. While impressive, it was far from his best pass-catching season.

In 2019, Ekeler caught 92 balls for 993 receiving yards. Not generally known for being the fastest back in the league, Ekeler is incredibly shifty with the ball in his hands and dynamic when he gets out in the open field.

Considering the Chargers' high octane offense, expect Ekeler to have his best pass-catching year next season.

#3 - Najee Harris

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Since the departure of Le'Veon Bell, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled with the running back position.

Bell was a unique player. He wasn't a burner with the pigskin in his hands, nor was he overly muscular. Instead, Bell patiently carved up his opposition and torched them whenever he was thrown the ball.

Although it's taken a while to find his replacement, the Steelers have struck gold with Najee Harris. Harris was unbelievable this past season, his rookie year, rushing for 1,200 yards on the ground to go along with seven touchdown scores. Harris was also the third most prolific pass-catching running back, reeling in 74 catches for 467 yards in a Pro-Bowl season.

With Ben Roethlisberger officially out of the equation, Pittsburgh's offense will rely heavily on Harris, which means that this upcoming season, expect him to have a special year.

#2 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

For the past few seasons, fans have been robbed of watching Christian McCaffrey on the football field. Having played in just 10 combined games in two years, McCaffrey simply can't get healthy.

As a result, of course, his numbers have plummeted. Nevertheless, let's put these past two seasons aside. In 2019, McCaffrey was undoubtedly the best running back and pass-catcher from his position. He wrapped up his season by rushing for 1,387 yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 1,005 receiving yards, 116 receptions, and four receiving touchdowns.

Essentially, there was nothing McCaffrey couldn't do on the field. He easily blew past defenders on his way to the end zone or escaped up the middle past lumbering big defenders while tip-toeing his way to huge chunk yards.

The seemingly perpetual injuries he's suffered from have pushed McCaffrey to the back of mostly everyone's mind. Nevertheless, we haven't forgotten him. If he puts together a healthy year, he'll be viewed as the best pass-catching back in the league once again.

#1 - Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

At the age of 26 and with only five years of experience under his belt, Alvin Kamara's career has a Hall of Fame trajectory. Since entering the league, Kamara has been selected as a Pro Bowler.

While he's officially listed as a running back, Kamara can easily be mistaken as a wide receiver. So far, Kamara has rushed for no less than 728 yards in any particular season. Although solid, Kamara's rushing yards don't exactly jump off the page. Be that as it may, his receiving yards make up for it.

Since entering the league, Kamara has consistently been thrown the ball. Last season was a bit of a down year, recording just 439 receiving yards. However, the year prior, Kamara finished the season with 756 receiving yards.

The New Orleans Saints running back is simply a heavily used Swiss Army knife that receives the lion's share of the offensive load. Considering his production and durability, having missed only eight games throughout his career, Kamara is the best pass-catching back in the league.

Edited by Piyush Bisht