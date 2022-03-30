The Browns openly did Baker Mayfield dirty and don't seem to care

Baker Mayfield has seemingly been made out to be the bad guy by the Cleveland Browns. Yet a closer look at the situation raises serious questions about such a viewpoint.

Just one year ago, he was the future of the franchise. The team had just lost in the Divisional Round in a close game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the focus was on his big contract extension. But that never came and a Week 2 injury against the Houston Texans derailed the entire season.

Cut ahead to this month and the Browns went all-in by trading for Deshaun Watson and giving him $230 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, their former No. 1 pick if left demanding a trade. So was he in the wrong at all?

Baker Mayfield used simple logic with his trade request

The way the Browns have spoken about Mayfield almost makes it seem like they think fans aren't paying attention. The situation is very simple. The team openly pursued Watson, so Mayfield demanded a trade. He clearly saw he was not the future anymore and wanted a fresh start.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns GM Andrew Berry on a timetable for a Baker Mayfield trade: “Baker is a professional, he’s under contract, and we have the flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal.” #Browns GM Andrew Berry on a timetable for a Baker Mayfield trade: “Baker is a professional, he’s under contract, and we have the flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal.”

Those in the organization had to know such a situation was likely. Instead, they came out and said they had no intentions of trading Mayfield since they were only looking into Watson. Naturally, they landed Watson and then flipped, saying they would try to trade their former rising star.

So the team did not want to agree to his request until it was convenient for them.

There is an argument to be made that since Mayfield is owed $18.8 million in 2022, he should just be quiet and let the team figure out how to deal with that payment.

Yet the ironic thing is that the Browns are embracing a quarterback in Watson who just sat out the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans. He also has 22 civil lawsuits to deal with. So it would seem he has more distractions surrounding him than Mayfield ever has.

Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi Maybe the #Browns leaking they wanted an "adult" to play quarterback BEFORE they traded Baker Mayfield wasn't the smartest business strategy since it diminshes his value. Maybe the #Browns leaking they wanted an "adult" to play quarterback BEFORE they traded Baker Mayfield wasn't the smartest business strategy since it diminshes his value.

There was also the report that the Browns wanted an "adult" in the room at quarterback. All of this became an ugly war of words against a 26-year-old who played the entire season with a serious injury. Not to mention, it tanked his trade value.

He is far from the first player to demand a trade and he only did so after the team moved on by pursuing Watson. What was their plan if they missed out? Just tell their quarterback that he was their second option and to deal with it? He is also looking out for his next contract in the league.

The Browns let him play hurt, thus tanking his value, only to move on and make it ugly in the process. They are throwing him to the curb after four years and only agreed to trade him after battling it out with him through the media.

The Browns did Mayfield dirty and now that they have Watson, don't seem to care one bit.

