"The conversation went great" - When Matt LaFleur revealed how Aaron Rodgers called him before HC got the Packers job

After a series of disappointing losses in the 2018 season, the Green Bay Packers fired former coach Mike McCarthy midseason with their record standing at 4-7-1. General manager Brian Gutekunst extended his search for a replacement when he contacted former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Ad

However, before the Packers could make a call on LaFleur, the former quarterback of Western Michigan University was contacted by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The call was a cue for LaFleur that he is among the front runners for the job. He further revealed the details of his exchanges with his 35-year-old QB in January 2019,

“The conversation went great. I can tell he's a passionate guy, and he wants to win. And I think that holds true for me as well. So I think we're in alignment there because, like I said before, this game is about winning. I know that he wants to add to his legacy, and the only way we're going to accomplish that is to win a world championship.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LaFleur was among the bunch of coordinators who were called for the initial three interviews. It included Patriots offensive and defensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores, Saints offensive assistants Dan Campbell and Pete Carmichael, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Team president Mike Murphy stated, “Went through the nine, and quite honestly, no one really stood out. There were a lot of strong candidates, but there wasn't one that just jumped out at us.”

Ad

Then came in LaFleur after his stint at the Titans as their play-calling offensive coordinator, and Murphy was excited with his inclusion. He said,

“All right, Matt, it's been two long years here in Green Bay, we are ready to get back winning.”

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers click at Green Bay Packers

However, there were concerns over the bonding between new coach Matt LaFleur and veteran Aaron Rodgers due to their different playing styles. While Rodgers relied on an ad-lib style that he had grown accustomed to, LaFleur’s system emphasized quick passes and play-action.

Surprisingly, the two clicked together, and the Packers went 13-3 in each of the first three seasons under LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers, too, found his mojo again and won back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.