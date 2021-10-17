Cowboys vs Patriots prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys travel to Foxborough to take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the NFL season. Coming off a demolition of the New York Giants, the Cowboys will be favored to continue their winning streak against the Patriots.

Mac Jones pushed Tom Brady and co all the way last time out with a narrow loss and being at home, they will fancy their chances against the Cowboys defense.

Cowboys vs Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys (4-1) vs New England Patriots (2-3)

Date and Time: Oct, 17, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Cowboys vs Patriots Betting Odds

Spread:

Cowboys -4.5, (-105)

Patriots +4.5, (-115)

Moneyline:

Cowboys: -205

Patriots: +165

Totals:

Over/49.5, O: -108

Under/49.5 U: -112

Cowboys vs Patriots Picks

Dak and the Cowboys are favorites in this Sunday's matchup despite traveling to a place that they have notoriously struggled at in recent times. However, this feels like a different Dallas team and a far different Patriots team with a rookie in Mac Jones running the show.

The Cowboys should be winning this game, although it is going to be anything but a cakewalk. This feels like a statement game for Dallas as the Patriots pushed Brady and the Bucs all the way on both sides of the ball so this should be a close game, but one that Dallas should win.

Cowboys vs Patriots Key Injuries

New England Patriots

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen - Out

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion - Out

K Nick Folk, Left Knee - Questionable

RB Damien Harris, Ribs - Questionable

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen - Questionable

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle - Questionable

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring - Questionable

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle - Questionable

RB J.J. Taylor, Groin - Questionable

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin - Questionable

Dallas Cowboys

DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle - Out

Trevon Diggs - Questionable

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs - Questionable

DE Randy Gregory, Knee - Questionable

S Damontae Kazee, Hip - Questionable

T Tyron Smith, Neck - Questionable

S Donavan Wilson, Groin - Questionable

Cowboys vs Patriots Head to Head

Since 1971, the Cowboys and Patriots have only faced off 13 times with their last outing in 2019 in which Brady and the Patriots defeated the Cowboys 13-9. Dallas leads the all-time series with the Patriots 7-6 but New England have won the last six meetings after losing the first seven. It will be a different matchup on Sunday as it will be the first time in the last five meetings that Tom Brady will not play for the Patriots.

Cowboys vs Patriots Prediction

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have been flying since their opening week loss to the Buccaneers and are in good form. It represents a chance for the Cowboys to make a statement on Sunday against Bill Belichick's defense.

However the Patriots with Mac Jones pushed the Buccaneers all the way last time out and gave Brady fits with different looks defensively and they will be looking to do the same against Prescott.

Also Read

Dallas has many weapons to trouble the Patriots, but expect this one to be a close game with the Cowboys moving to 5-1 on the season.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 24: 13 Patriots

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar