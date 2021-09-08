Are the Cowboys the most disrespected team in the NFL?

It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest sporting organizations on the planet.

Ever since Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys for $140 million back in 1989 from Harvey Roberts "Bum" Bright, a Hollywood-like effect has followed the team.

From the mecca that is AT&T Stadium to the off-field glamor that comes with being a Dallas Cowboy, it is certainly a different world for players today. From The Star to all the practice fields and complete indoor stadium, the Cowboys are the envy of the NFL.

After winning three Super Bowls in four years from 1992 (XXVII), 1993 (XXVIII) and in 1995 (XXX), success has not followed "America's Team".

Why do a section of fans love to hate the Dallas Cowboys?

It is a combination of history and the fact that the franchise has severely underwhelmed over the last two decades that has led many to wonder why Dallas is still at the forefront of all the media attention.

Because of this, for most NFL fans, they either love the Dallas Cowboys or hate them with a passion. There is no in-between. You cannot sit on the fence when the topic of the Cowboys comes up.

Because of the Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, Dallas has always been at the front of the queue for media companies, despite the franchise having no success in the last 20 odd years.

It is this that leads to much of the hate and disrespect from many NFL fans. Why does a team that has only made the playoffs ten times since its last Super Bowl win 26 years ago continue to get attention when other teams don't?

The answer to that is simple and that is Jerry Jones. The billionaire businessman has put the Dallas Cowboys on the map, not only in the NFL but also on a global scale.

Not many GM's or owners front the media after games, if at all. Yet Jerry Jones is always one of the first ones to stand front and center and this irks some people.

The fact is that, yes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most disrespected team in the NFL, however it is largely its own doing.

Most fans love to hate the Dallas Cowboys. When the franchise loses, everything seems right with the world but when they win, fans and media personalities such as Skip Bayless can be insufferable.

As a Cowboys fan myself, it is just part of the territory. Taking the good with the bad and everything else that comes with being the most recognizable sporting organization in the world.

One of the main reasons why NFL fans have so much dislike toward the Dallas Cowboys is that off the field, the franchise is one of the best run in the world and at the time of writing has a value of $6.5 billion, topping the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 15th consecutive year.

How a franchise can keep getting bigger off the field, yet constantly underwhelming on the field, is a mystery. However, some think this has a lot to do with Jerry Jones.

He has single-handedly put the Cowboys on the map and made the organization what it is today.

But now is the time to bring some success to the field in the form of a Super Bowl.

Kicking off the season in a couple of days against the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no easy way to get off the mark. But for "America's Team," it starts with one small step and that begins Thursday.

