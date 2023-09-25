The Denver Broncos just suffered one of the worst losses in NFL history, with the Miami Dolphins rolling to a 70-20 win on Sunday.

Miami, which put up 35 points in each half, scored the most points in the league since 1966. Back then, both teams were still in the AFL, with the Dolphins in their first season. Plus, Miami (3-0) put up the most yards in NFL history: 726 (376 passing and 350 rushing).

Nothing may top Denver's Super Bowl XLVIII implosion against the Seattle Seahawks in which the best offense of all time scored just eight points in a 43-8 loss in 2014.

With Denver (0-3) letting Tyreek Hill go unseen through its defense for a 54-yard touchdown within the game's first 90 seconds, it was truly doomed.

Vance Joseph is in a bind as his defense, which was formidable under different leadership last season, has been crushed two weeks in a row. Quarterback Sam Howell, in his third NFL start, led the Washington Commanders to 35 points on Joseph's defense in a 35-33 win in Week 2.

The Broncos were unable to sack Tua Tagovailoa or Mike White at any point. Four sacks in the opening three games is not enough.

Two out of the next five games for Denver are against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, whom they have not beaten since 2015.

The Denver Broncos are almost 10 years without a playoff appearance

Sean Payton

The New York Jets are the only team on a longer playoff drought than the Denver Broncos.

Denver has started a new season 0-4 four times and could make that five times next week. With the Kanas City Chiefs being a lock for the playoffs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Chargers led by quarterback Justin Herbert, it's hard to see the Broncos even getting second place in the AFC West at any point in the future.

Sean Payton's team has imploded week in and week out. They had a victory against the Raiders in the palm of their hands in the season opener, while giving up 11 points in the two-minute drill against Washington last week was a killer.

The 0-3 Chicago Bears are next in line for the Denver Broncos in Week 4.