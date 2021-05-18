Denver Broncos' quarterback crisis

Heading into the offseason, many NFL analysts believed that the Denver Broncos (picking 9th) will select a quarterback to replace incumbent starter Drew Lock, who had a pretty underwhelming 2020 NFL season.

But the Denver Broncos selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II and are still unsure who their starting quarterback is heading into the 2021 NFL season.

For head coach Vic Fangio, this is a disaster as he is barely holding on to his job. The veteran is 12-20 across his last 32 games. For the Broncos organization, the lack of clarity around their quarterback situation locks them into the NFL no man's land: not good enough to make the playoffs, but also not bad enough to earn a premier draft pick.

The team traded for Teddy Bridgewater, but the veteran is not a long-term starter in this league as he serves best as a bridge quarterback or as a high-level backup. This uncertainty at the most important position in the team needs to be sorted out soon if Fangio is to save his job. It is also vital that the front office is able to stabilize the organization.

Denver Broncos QB Option 1: Drew Lock

Drew Lock, in theory, should be the long-term solution. He is prototypical in size and has a cannon of an arm but struggles with accuracy. Lock has a gunslinger mentality but with little reward to justify it and had a COVID-19 mishap that caused many to question his leadership and is seen by many to be too loose.

Over the 2020 season, Lock failed to earn a consistent run of games to cement his place as the Denver Broncos' future. Lock's decision-making was very erratic and it shows in his completion percentage.

For Lock to fail to complete 60% of his throw in today's passer-friendly NFL is disappointing. To make matters worse, Lock can’t even blame a lack of weapons as the Broncos offense is full of solid starters with many exciting young weapons on the outside. He simply could not make use of them.

Denver Broncos QB Option 2: Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is the complete opposite of the Denver Broncos' current starter. While Lock is a gunslinger with an up-and-down nature to his game, Bridgewater is a safe thrower who is remarkably consistent.

The problem is Bridgewater is consistently average. Lock could show you shades of a Hall of Fame quarterback and then plummet to someone who shouldn’t be in the league. Bridgewater is someone who will not make errors that cost the team games but he isn’t a quarterback capable of carrying the team on his shoulders with his passing ability.

A look at his completion percentage across games shows Bridgewater is someone highly capable of executing a game plan. For the Denver Broncos and coach Fangio maybe that’s all they want. Bridgewater manages the game as Fangio's defense decides it.

Quarterback trade options for the Denver Broncos

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

The Denver Broncos were said to be the leading candidates to trade for Aaron Rodgers after news broke that he wanted out of Green Bay. This looks unlikely as reports suggest that Rodgers is open to staying in Green Bay if the front office abides by his demands.

That would throw a wrench in the Broncos' offseason plans and more than likely doom their season. Another capable starter is Jimmy Garoppolo, who should be available due to the 49ers taking Trey Lance 3rd overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Garoppolo may not be available though as questions rage on whether Lance is ready to start in the NFL. Another concern would be how Garoppolo mirrors Lock in his inconsistency and finally his massive contract.

What is the solution to the Denver Broncos QB conundrum?

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Unless Vic Fangio wants to be fired he should trade all the Broncos are willing to part with for Aaron Rodgers. Bill Belichick, the greatest defensive mind of all time, found it hard to overcome inconsistent QB play last season. That should rule out Lock and Garoppolo.

It must be noted Teddy Bridgewater lost multiple one-score games which would only accelerate Fangio’s firing. The Denver Broncos can free themselves from quarterback purgatory by trading for a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers.

It has worked once in the past with Peyton Manning, so it can definitely work with Rodgers again.