The NFL Draft is a thrilling event that captivates the attention of football enthusiasts every year. While top selections often steal the spotlight, there's no denying that exceptional talent can be found further down the draft order, including the 28th pick.

This article will delve into arguably the greatest ever number 28 pick in NFL Draft history, highlighting a player who exceeded all expectations and carved out an extraordinary career in the league.

The greatest ever 28th pick in NFL Draft history:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick Brooks

Derrick Brooks, a linebacker from Florida State University, possibly emerges as the greatest ever 28th pick in NFL Draft history. Selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, Brooks went on to establish an extraordinary career, becoming a defensive powerhouse and leaving a lasting legacy in the NFL.

Brooks enjoyed a remarkable 14-year career with the Buccaneers, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and being named First-team All-Pro five times, in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2005.

Brooks was a key component of the Buccaneers' iconic defense, which was instrumental in the team's victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. Throughout his career, he has recorded 1,698 tackles, 25 interceptions, 13.5 sacks, and 6 defensive touchdowns.

Rhett Matthew @Rhettakus



January 26th, 2003



20 years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first ever Super Bowl.



Dexter Jackson was named MVP, and a Derrick Brooks pick-six was the dagger for Oakland as the Bucs crushed the Raiders, 48-21, to win Super Bowl 37. On this day in #Bucs history:January 26th, 200320 years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first ever Super Bowl.Dexter Jackson was named MVP, and a Derrick Brooks pick-six was the dagger for Oakland as the Bucs crushed the Raiders, 48-21, to win Super Bowl 37. On this day in #Bucs history:January 26th, 200320 years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first ever Super Bowl. Dexter Jackson was named MVP, and a Derrick Brooks pick-six was the dagger for Oakland as the Bucs crushed the Raiders, 48-21, to win Super Bowl 37. https://t.co/ew8QaKMd19

Derrick Brooks' presence on the field was transformative for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense. His incredible football IQ, tenacious tackling, and unmatched work ethic propelled the Buccaneers to new heights.

As a leader on and off the field, Brooks was well-respected by teammates and coaches alike, setting a gold standard for professional conduct and performance.

Derrick Brooks' exceptional career has left an indelible mark on the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Brooks was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

NFL Class of 2014 Enshrinement Ceremony

His career serves as a shining example for young players seeking to make their mark in the league, regardless of their draft position.

Brooks' ascent from the 28th pick to one of the most dominant linebackers in NFL history underscores the potential that lies within late first-round selections. His extraordinary career, unwavering commitment to his team, and lasting impact on the league demonstrate the significance of hard work, resilience, and self-confidence.

As we celebrate Derrick Brooks' accomplishments, we are reminded that greatness can be achieved from any draft position, and that players regardless of draft selection can forge legendary careers in the NFL.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes