"The impact you make lasts": When Eagles star Saquon Barkley spoke about what's more important than football

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Although this will be a repeat of the epic clash between these two teams from two years ago at the same stage, this time, the Eagles are armed with a star running back in Saquon Barkley.

The 27-year-old is known as one of the best in the league, but this will be his first Super Bowl appearance.

Although it might be the biggest night of Barkley’s career, for him, there exists a life beyond football that is more important. Speaking about his philanthropic initiative in November 2023, he said:

“You’re only going to be Saquon Barkley for so long,” he continued. “Everybody has their day when the game is taken away from you. You’re not that fast anymore; you’re not that strong; you’re not that explosive, and there will be a new wave of players that will come around and have a name.

"But it’s the impact you make in the community—that’s what lasts. That’s what’s going to go a long way, not how many touchdowns I score.”

Barkley invited children and young adults to his game for the Giants against the Patriots in November 2023. After winning the game 10-7 at MetLife Stadium, he spoke about his philanthropic initiative and shared how he feels deeply connected with the children from Newark-based Covenant House, which holds a personal significance for him.

“I’ve been homeless before,” Barkley said. “I was probably six or seven, and we got evicted. I bounced around. Having the support of family and friends helped us, and that got us back on our feet. Seeing what Covenant House does—that’s where the relationship happened.”

Saquon Barkley invites a special guest to Super Bowl LIX

Saquon Barkley continued his ritual of inviting children and young adults to his games.

The No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft invited 12-year-old Mason Doherty and his father, Curt, to the Super Bowl. Hearing the news, Curt described his son’s excitement.

“I don't even know if the kid got any sleep that night. He was just so excited. He was just blown away. I still think he's in shock, but he's ready to go. He’s very good,” he said.

Mason is an avid Eagles fan but was paralyzed below the waist after suffering a concussion last year. Barkley hopes to bring joy to Mason and other Eagles fans on Sunday.

