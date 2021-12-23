NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 15 ft. Chris Godwin and others

The final portions of the NFL's regular season schedule have been peppered with absences, thanks to the ongoing health crisis, but several on-field medical woes could likely shape the league's still-blurry playoff picture.

SK looks back on the most impactful injuries of Week 15...

Which injuries leave the biggest mark on the NFL playoff picture?

-QB Teddy Bridgewater, Denver

Bridgewater's star-crossed NFL career was dealt another obstacle on Sunday, as he landed face-down after diving for a first down against Cincinnati. The veteran quarterback was motionless and eventually removed from the field on a backboard and medical cart. He was transported to a Denver hospital via ambulance and has since been discharged, but it's very unlikely he will start the Broncos' crucial Sunday game in Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). While Drew Lock will start in Bridgewater's place, the Broncos don't appear to have any intentions of putting him on injured reserve, which would end his season.

-WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's shocking shutout defeat at the hands of New Orleans in the NFL's Sunday night showcase was costly in more ways than one: Godwin was one of several Buccaneer regulars lost over the course of the night as the victim of a low hit laid down by Saints defender P.J. Williams that drew criticism from quarterback Tom Brady. Initial hopes that Godwin could return in time for the playoffs were dashed when further testing revealed a torn ACL, rendering him out for the remainder of the season. He's currently ranked third and fifth in receptions and yardage, respectively.

-WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Evans was another casualty of the New Orleans loss, as he took to the locker room after suffering a hamstring strain. In this case, however, it appears that the Buccaneers avoided major catastrophe: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Evans ailment "isn't expected to be major" and that he'll probably be available for Tampa's Sunday visit to Charlotte (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

