“The least hard-working players on the football team” - Charles Barkley slams Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Tony Romo

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are two of the NFL's premier quarterbacks. In his day, Tony Romo was too. Most fans would agree that it takes a lot of hard work to become an elite quarterback and it takes just as much, if not more, to maintain that elite level of play.

However, former NBA MVP Charles Barkley, who is now a jack-of-all-trades sports analyst, doesn't believe they work that hard. Barkley was asked how much he thinks their football skills transfer over into their golf game.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



- Patrick Mahomes

- Charles Barkley

- Coors Light

- Fans getting hit by golf balls Winners of #TheMatch - Patrick Mahomes- Charles Barkley- Coors Light- Fans getting hit by golf balls Winners of #TheMatch:- Patrick Mahomes- Charles Barkley- Coors Light- Fans getting hit by golf balls

The analyst didn't mince words while speaking on NFL Total Access:

"Oh no, they have nothing to do with each other. No, no, no. The quarterbacks, they’re like pitchers. They’re the least hard-working players on the football team."

Barkley went on to add that there are several other players on a football team who work much harder than any NFL quarterback. He even added that quarterbacks benefit from the rules, making them work even less:

"You know, offensive line, defensive line, those are the guys who really work hard. But the quarterback, they’re just pretty. Josh Allen’s pretty, Pat Mahomes, Romo, they don’t get hit that often, it’s like the NBA. You can’t touch them anymore."

Chase Donahue @ChaseDonahue18



Charles Barkley to Josh Allen: “I like that Josh, you can slang that thing too boy!”



Patrick Mahomes in the background: “what?”



Charles Barkley: “it’s a pleasure to watch you throw that thing, excuse me.” Josh Allen: “I play real fast chuck!”Charles Barkley to Josh Allen: “I like that Josh, you can slang that thing too boy!”Patrick Mahomes in the background: “what?”Charles Barkley: “it’s a pleasure to watch you throw that thing, excuse me.” Josh Allen: “I play real fast chuck!”Charles Barkley to Josh Allen: “I like that Josh, you can slang that thing too boy!”Patrick Mahomes in the background: “what?”Charles Barkley: “it’s a pleasure to watch you throw that thing, excuse me.” 💀😂

Barkley isn't known to hold back when asked about anything, and he certainly didn't when asked about those three quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to run the NFL

In terms of who the best quarterback in the NFL is, every list is subjective. 'Best' is difficult to quantify, even with advanced analytics and other metrics that are used to judge players.

However, two names that routinely find themselves at or near the top of those 'best quarterback lists' are Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes has already won an MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, a Super Bowl, been named to the Pro Bowl four times and an All-Pro once. There's no questioning that Mahomes is one of the best right now and might go down as an all-time great.

Josh Allen, comparatively, has not done as much, having just one Pro Bowl to his name. However, Allen has had a bit of a meteoric rise and finds himself alongside Mahomes as one of the premier quarterbacks in football.

For a good example, look no further than their incredible duel in the AFC Divisional Round last year. The Kansas City Chiefs ended up defeating the Buffalo Bills by a score of 42-36 in overtime.

Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns, adding 68 yards on the ground. Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns. He carried for 69 yards and a touchdown, too.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

In the final two minutes of the game, the Bills scored to take the lead. Within a minute, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took the lead back. With just 13 seconds left, Allen threw his fourth touchdown to take a three-point lead.

That was enough time for Patrick Mahomes to get down the field for a game-tying field goal. The Chiefs walked off in overtime on Mahomes' third touchdown pass.

