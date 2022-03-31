The new postseason NFL OT rules were an obvious change to make

The NFL decided to make a significant rule change this week by updating the overtime rules for the postseason. Fans rejoiced as the league came to its senses and made the change to require that both offenses get a possession in overtime periods during the playoffs.

NFL @NFL NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES 🚨 NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES 🚨 https://t.co/OMJ0cYSih1

Of course, this rule came into the forefront following this past season's fierce matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The two teams went back and forth, only for the Chiefs to miraculously tie the game at the end of regulation.

Unfortunately, the back-and-forth action was stripped away in overtime as the Chiefs won the coin toss and scored, ending the game with Josh Allen stuck on the sidelines.

One argument against the change does hold true, but this was still an apparent move to make for more excitement in the postseason.

A few NFL owners voted against the change for one potential reason

AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs

Not every single owner voted in favor of this new proposal. Three were against it. So what is the reasoning there?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Playing Rule Proposal 1 was amended. Both teams are now guaranteed a possession in overtime — but it’s now postseason only. It was approved, per source. Playing Rule Proposal 1 was amended. Both teams are now guaranteed a possession in overtime — but it’s now postseason only. It was approved, per source. The vote was 29-3 twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… The vote was 29-3 twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

One prevailing idea is that defense should be able to prevent a team from scoring a touchdown. If not, then they did not deserve to win anyway. But the thing most owners seem to realize is that such logic keeps superstar players on the sidelines.

The entire goal is to boost popularity and make as much money as possible. A back-and-forth between two-star quarterbacks is more fun than wondering what could have happened if the rules were different.

It is still a fair argument to say that the defense should be able to get a stop. However, the fact a coin toss determines who gets a shot on offense first is the inherent problem. Who is to say the other defense could get a stop? Leaving it up to the flip of a coin does not seem fair.

So many NFL owners came to their senses and made a good call. Detractors from this rule may begin to flip once seen in action. There is always some exciting new strategy, such as whether a team will kick to start overtime so they can see what the other team does on offense. This is a sharp change from immediately calling for the ball when winning a coin toss.

The NFL continues to rake in money, and this past postseason was arguably one of the best. Removing any controversy from the sport seems like a no-brainer and should only improve the fan experience in 2022 and beyond.

Edited by Piyush Bisht