The New York Jets announce additional 2018 partnerships with WWE and Marvel

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
32   //    22 Aug 2018, 00:14 IST

the Jets have also announced plans to work with the WWE and Marvel Entertainment.
The Jets have also announced plans to work with the WWE and Marvel Entertainment.

Earlier today, it was announced that NFL mainstays known as the New York Jets have entered a partnership with legendary record label Def Jam Recordings. In addition, the Jets have also announced plans to work with the WWE and Marvel Entertainment.

On Sunday, October 7th, WWE will be taking part in "NY Jets Kids Day." Attendees at MetLife Stadium will experience appearances by WWE Superstars, fun surprises for Jets fans, and maybe even a giveaway to be a part of Wrestlemania 35, which is at MetLife Stadium. WWE Superstar The Miz was on-site at MetLife Stadium earlier today to speak more about this event.

WWE's work with the New York Jets is not its only recent partnership of note, as August 22, 2018, will be "WWE Night" at Citi Field, home of the MLB's New York Mets. Attendees in Queens, New York will have the opportunity meet WWE Superstars Curt Hawkins, Jeff Hardy and Mickie James; Hardy will also be throwing out the game's first pitch.

With regards to Marvel, the Jets will host a "Green Out" against the Minnesota Vikings on October 21st. Presented by Toyota, the Green Out will highlight the partnership with a Hulk vs. Thor theme, specifically featuring a 16-page Hulk vs. Thor comic book produced by Marvel and distributed by the Jets.

The comic -- which will be given to the first 15,000 fans in attendance -- will be written by long-time Marvel Comics contributor Fabian Nicieza, both a long-time Jets fan and a native of New Jersey.

As noted by Jets President Neil Glat: “We are excited to announce our new partnership with Marvel Entertainment. We are always looking for creative, new experiences and ideas for our fans, and we look forward to working with an iconic brand like Marvel.”

Marvel Publisher John Nee added: "Marvel is thrilled to be working with a partner like the New York Jets to provide fans new and unique ways to connect with the Marvel Universe. This multi-faceted partnership -- including comics, game day collectibles, and more -- will bring some of our most popular characters like the Hulk and Thor directly to thousands of Marvel and New York Jets fans this season.”

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
