The NFL has 3 teams on the Forbes Most Valuable Sport Teams in the world list

ESPN revealed the top-10 most valuable sports teams in the world on their Twitter page. The list came via Forbes, and contains three NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Giants all made the top-10 most valuable sports teams list.

Take a look at the top-10 most valuable sports teams in the world and where NFL teams rank against their competitors.

The World's Most Valuable Teams

1) Dallas Cowboys (NFL): Value $5.7 billion

NFL franchise Owner Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the list with a value of $5.7 billion. Owner Jerry Jones, who purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million, deserves all the credit when it comes to the success of the franchise.

2) New York Yankees (MLB): Value $5.25 billion

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are one of the most historic professional teams in the history of professional sports. New York is currently owned by the Steinbrenner family, who purchased the Yankees in 1973 for $8.8 million.

3) New York Knicks (NBA): Value $5 billion

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are a historic team in the NBA and despite their lack of great success lately, their fans still remain loyal. The Knicks are owned by Madison Square Garden Sports, who purchased the team in 1997 for $300 million.

4) Barcelona (Soccer): Value $4.76 billion

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona sits at the top as the most valuable soccer team. The team is owned by Club Members. Barcelona brings in $792 million in revenue.

5) Real Madrid (Soccer): Value $4.75 billion

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Real Madrid checks in as the second most valuable soccer team and the fifth most valuable team in the world. They're also owned by Club Members. Real Madrid brings in $792 million in revenue.

6) Golden State Warriors (NBA): Value $4.7 billion

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors have come on strong as of late. Golden State is owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber, who bought the Warriors in 2010 for $450 million.

7) Los Angeles Lakers (NBA): Value $4.6 billion

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may be the most successful NBA franchise. Los Angeles is owned by the Jerry Buss Family Trust and Philip Anschutz. The Lakers were bought in 1979 and 1998 for $20 million in 1979 and $268 million in 1998.

8) New England Patriots (NFL): Value $4.4 billion

NFL franchise owner Robert Kraft

The New England Patriots had one of the greatest runs in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls over a 20-year span. New England is owned by Robert Kraft, who bought the Patriots in 1994 for $172 million.

9) New York Giants (NFL): Value $4.3 billion

New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens

The New York Giants have been a family-owned NFL franchise since day one. New York is owned by John Mara and Steven Tisch. The Giants were purchased in 1925 for just $500 and for $150 million in 1991.

10) Bayern Munich (Soccer): Value $4.21 billion

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich is the third most valuable soccer team. The team is owned by Club Members. Bayern Munich brings in $703 million in revenue.