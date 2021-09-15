NFL Week 1: The 5 biggest disappointments featuring Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields and more

The NFL's offseason storylines reached fever pitch ahead of Week 1, and then many of those narratives were immediately blown to pieces when the first footballs were snapped.

For many of the NFL's best performers in 2020, expectations were high heading into their season openers. In this article, we look at five players or teams that either promised greatness and fell short of their elite NFL standards, or simply were not afforded the opportunity to entertain the watching world.

The 5 biggest disappointments in Week 1 of NFL action

#1 – Aaron Rodgers benched in his worst career loss

Even the most sinister of horror writers could not have envisioned a worse start for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP completed just 53% of his passes, 15 of 28, for 133 yards and two killer picks.

With the New Orleans Saints running out of sight in a blowout 38-3 win, Rodgers was benched in the fourth quarter. With only three points on the board, it was the fewest the Packers have scored in an NFL game Rodgers did not leave due to injury. For fantasy fans, Rodgers ended Week 1 as QB35... there are only 32 starters.

Justin Fields played five snaps and had almost 6x as many fantasy points as Aaron Rodgers today. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 13, 2021

#2 – Justin Fields.... well, the lack of Justin Fields

That leads us to Justin Fields, or the Justin Fields-shaped hole in the Chicago Bears offense. Bears fans have already expressed their feelings towards starting QB Andy Dalton. They booed and jeered him in preseason while he ran out to make his home debut for his new NFL team.

Dalton dinked and dunked his way to 206 yards of offense and a costly interception, but was unable to find the endzone against the Los Angeles Rams. Rookie QB Fields was on the field for only five snaps of the 34-14 loss, one of which he took to the house for a rushing TD. A glimpse of the future and a glimmer of hope for Bears fans, but will they be further disappointed in Week 2?

#3 – The Josh Allen MVP hype train did not get off the platform

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a mockery of Josh Allen's reputation as the NFL's most dangerous dual-threat QB. While the Buffalo Bills signal-caller had a decent first half, opening up a 10-0 lead, Allen and his offense could only manage two late field goals in a second half dominated by a swarming Steelers defensive front.

Fresh off signing a mammoth $112 million contract, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt made Allen's day a miserable one by landing five QB hits. After finishing second in NFL MVP voting last season, Allen will be desperate to correct course in the Week 2 AFC East divisional clash against the Miami Dolphins.

The @steelers defense was absolutely ferocious on Sunday.



Most pressures by a pass rusher in Week 1:



1. CAMERON HEYWARD 12

2. Arik Armstead 9

3. T.J. WATT 8

3. MELVIN INGRAM 8

3. Myles Garrett 8 pic.twitter.com/OPt1sRSlww — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2021

#4 – What happened to the Tennesse Titans?

It seems the Tennesse Titans defense spent most of Sunday chasing after Kyler Murray, while the Tennessee Titans offense spend most of the day chasing after Chandler Jones. Except for QB Ryan Tannehil that is, who was taken down five times by the Cardinals' wrecking-ball pass rusher.

The first glimpse of the 2021 Titans was a stark contrast from what we have seen since Mike Vrabel became an NFL head coach three years ago. Last year's rushing champion Derrick Henry ran for only 58 yards at 3.4 yards per carry, while one of the NFL's best left tackles, Taylor Lewan, ended the day licking his wounds on Twitter.

What happened? And will the Titans bounce back in Week 2?

Got my ass kicked today, no way around that. I let the team and the fans down. Thank you @chanjones55 for exposing me. It will only force me to get better. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) September 12, 2021

#5 – Baker Mayfield: The no-showcloser

Many tipped this Cleveland Browns team to be among the best in the NFL. They have the dominant power run game, weapons at wide receiver and playmakers on defense. If QB Baker Mayfield takes the leap to the next level, the Browns are Super Bowl contenders. The early signs were promising against the Kansas City Chiefs, but when feeling the heat, Mayfield failed to deliver.

The Browns were up nine in the fourth quarter and the fourth-year QB had to keep moving the chains to close out the game. Mayfield was sacked on the first drive of the quarter, which ended in a botched punt. He went three-and-out on the second drive and was picked off on the third drive to end the game.

Mayfield needs to be clutch if he is to convince the Browns he's their franchise quarterback.

