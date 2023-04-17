The NFL's Top Two Fullbacks: Looking at the 2 individuals at the top of their field

The fullback position is one of the most physically demanding positions in the entire NFL. Not only do you have to be a great run-blocker, but you also have to be a solid pass-catcher. You have to be versatile and strong at the point of attack, especially when it comes to playing in a creative offense.

It is fitting that two of the most creative NFL offenses in the league also have two of the best fullbacks. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard are the two best and most versatile players at their position. Here’s why.

Kyle Juszczyk is an Extremely Versatile NFL asset

The man they call "Juice Check" is one of the most unique offensive skill pieces in the game. He can line up anywhere and everywhere on offense. He can line up as a running back, tight end, or wide receiver. He is one of the major reasons why the 49ers have made the NFC Championship game in three of the last four NFL seasons.

According to Pro Football Reference, Juszczyk has recorded 20+ touches and a touchdown in each of the last nine years. He has over 300 career touches and 2,550 total yards. That is as potent as it gets at the fullback position. The former Harvard star has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls (2016-2022). Additionally, he's also made 19 career tackles.

Pancake Patrick Ricard

Patrick Ricard is a freak athlete. He stands at 6-3 and weighs over 310 lbs, but plays fullback. NFL fullbacks generally weigh about the same as linebackers (230-270 lbs). Given Ricard's size, it is fair to say that he is the best blocking fullback in the sport. Whether he lines up on the offensive line or in the backfield, defenders are usually in trouble when Ricard comes at them.

He is a big reason why the Ravens have finished in the top five in rushing offense in each of the last five seasons. Without Ricard in the lineup, who knows if Lamar Jackson wins MVP?

The former defensive tackle-turned-fullback has fumbled just once on 50 career touches. That's pretty remarkable for a former defender. He has deservedly made four straight Pro Bowl appearances (2019-2022).

Young NFL fullbacks need to look at the film and statistics of these two players. They impact their team in different ways because they can play multiple positions. Whether it's Juszczyk's ability to be productive with the ball in his hands or Ricard's elite blocking abilities, they are different from everyone else. Their uniqueness and ability to be great at their jobs make them the best in the game.

