NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 13?

In today's increasingly offense-friendly NFL, a strong pass rush is worth its weight in gold and then some. The importance increases forty-fold as the playoff picture comes into sharper focus upon flipping the calendar from November to December.

Who's leading the NFL in sacks as December looms?

T-4: Nick Bosa, San Francisco (11)

Things were a little more difficult for Bosa this week, as he had to square off against standout freshman blocker Christian Darrisaw of the Minnesota Vikings. Nonetheless, he earned his 11th quarterback takedown of the season in a crucial conference win that thrust the 49ers into the NFC's sixth seed. Bosa's sacks have been critical to San Francisco's success: the 49ers are 6-2 when he records at least one and 0-3 otherwise.

T-4: Robert Quinn, Chicago (11)

In the midst of Chicago's chaos, Quinn has brought about a calm, consistent prescience. He's been part of a strong Bears pass rush that's tied for second in the league with 32 sacks, earning one more in the last-second Thanksgiving triumph in Detroit.

Good drama could still emerge from the Bears' final six games: could Quinn, armed with an extra game to work with, break his career-best of 19 sacks (2013) and reach the hardly-matched plateau of 20 sacks in a single season?

3. Matthew Judon, New England (11.5)

Judon's Thanksgiving dinner takes raised some eyebrows, but he's more than content to let his play do the talking. Headlines belong to Mac Jones, but Judon's impact in the Patriots' revival cannot be understated. Thanks in part to his pass rushing efforts, New England (8-4) haven't allowed more than 13 points in any of their past four games.

A vital Monday night contest awaited Judon and the Patriots next week as they welcome the Buffalo Bills, the team that eliminated the defender and his former employers from Baltimore last winter.

