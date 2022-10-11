"The NFL is terrible" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons rants about horrible officiating during Chiefs vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is just one of many who have voiced their opinions on NFL officiating in recent times. The most recent bizarre call was on Monday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was penalized for roughing the passer on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Jones recovered a fumble after the ball was knocked from Carr's hands.

The call led many to take to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the NFL officiating. Parsons was one who was vocal about penalties only being thrown in favor of offensive players. He also said that the NFL needs to make changes if the game is going to continue playing in the current format.

In one tweet, he said that the rules should be changed and if not, then make it a seven-on-seven matchup.

"The nfl is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 The nfl is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!! The nfl is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!!

In another tweet, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year joked that he believes the NFL wants them to play like they did in the Pro Bowl. Referencing the lack of tackling that takes part in that game, he wrote:

"They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!! They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!! 😂😂😂

Micah Parsons also said that the officiating crew is blind to holds. Referring to calls that offensive players don't get against him when he's on the field, he added:

"Lol I told you!! They are blind to holds lol! These game changing calls man! It’s sucks!!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Lol i told you!! They are blind to holds lol! These gane changing calls man! It’s sucks!! Lol i told you!! They are blind to holds lol! These gane changing calls man! It’s sucks!!

Could Micah Parsons be the next Defensive Player of the Year?

Micah Parsons' rookie season in 2021 was one for the record books. Last season, he recorded 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 64 solo tackles.The linebacker out of Penn State made a name for himself as a pass rusher and is currently proving that there is no such thing as a 'sophomore slump'.

Throughout the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, he has been in the top 3 for QB hits, sacks, and tackles for loss. He is the only player in the National Football League who ranks in the top three in those categories.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The ONLY player in the NFL in top 3 of Sacks, Tackles for Loss, and QB Hits this season



Who else but MICAH PARSONS?! The ONLY player in the NFL in top 3 of Sacks, Tackles for Loss, and QB Hits this seasonWho else but MICAH PARSONS?! https://t.co/2SXIM9PAOx

If Micah Parsons keep progressing at this rate, he could be in line for his first Defensive Player of the Year award. His ability to change the Cowboys defense has been a literal game changer for the team and kept them in contention throughout the four quarters.

Last season's DPOY, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt is currently out with pectoral and knee injuries.

Parsons and the Cowboys will now set their sights on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, whom they will face on Sunday night.

Poll : 0 votes