Packers vs Bears prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face division rivals the Chicago Bears in what is shaping up as a classic matchup on Sunday. After needing overtime to get past Joe Burrow and the Bengals, the Packers will not want a repeat on Sunday.

Justin Fields got the win over the Raiders last time out for the Bears and for the first time in his career will be high on confidence coming into this one.

Packers vs Bears Match Details

Fixture: Green Bay Packers (4-1) vs Chicago Bears (3-2)

Date and Time: Oct, 17, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Packers vs Bears Betting Odds

Spread:

Packers -4.5, (-110)

Bears +4.5, (-110)

Moneyline:

Packers: -220

Bears: +175

Totals:

Over/45.5, O: -115

Under/45.5, U: -105

Packers vs Bears Picks

A division clash can sometimes throw up some surprises and this one could be no different. With the Packers offense humming, Rodgers and co. could put up some points on the Bears defense.

But by keeping the Raiders to just nine points last week, scoring points could prove rather difficult for the Packers. Despite this, Green Bay should get the win and move to 5-1 on the season.

Packers vs Bears Key Injuries

Bears

J.P. Holtz, TE (Quad) Out

Caleb Johnson, LB (Knee) Out

Akiem Hicks, DL (Groin) Questionable

Khalil Mack, OLB (Foot) Questionable

Xavier Crawford, DB (Back) Questionable

Duke Shelley, NB (Ankle) Questionable

Artie Burns, CB (Foot) Questionable

Eddie Jackson, S (Knee) Questionable

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, ILB (Hamstring) Questionable

Allen Robinson II, WR (Ankle) Questionable

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR/KR/PR (Groin) Questionable

Ryan Nall, RB (Ankle) Questionable

Packers

Kevin King, CB (Shoulder) Out

Dennis Kelley, T (Back) Doubtful

Elgton Jenkins, G (Ankle) Questionable

Malik Taylor, WR (Illness) Moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Packers vs Bears Head to Head

The Green Bay Packers lead the all-time division rivalry 101-95-6 and this includes two postseason games which is split 1-1. The Packers have dominated this matchup of late with a 19-3 record and this includes the Packers winning the last four games and nine out of the last 10 and even further back, winning 13 games out of the last 15.

Packers vs Bears Prediction

Divisional matchups are sometimes a toss of the coin as to who comes out on top, however, with Green Bay's dominance over the Bears and given they are on a four-game win streak, Aaron Rodgers should have enough to get past the Bears.

Justin Fields put up 20 points against the Raiders last week and he will at least have to match that to get the win over the Packers. Green Bay hold all the cards in this one and should get the win to move to 5-1 on the season.

Prediction: The Packers will continue their recent dominance in this fixture and will beat the Bears by at least 10 points.

