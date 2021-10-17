Packers vs Bears prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face division rivals the Chicago Bears in what is shaping up as a classic matchup on Sunday. After needing overtime to get past Joe Burrow and the Bengals, the Packers will not want a repeat on Sunday.
Justin Fields got the win over the Raiders last time out for the Bears and for the first time in his career will be high on confidence coming into this one.
Packers vs Bears Match Details
Fixture: Green Bay Packers (4-1) vs Chicago Bears (3-2)
Date and Time: Oct, 17, Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Venue: Soldier Field
Packers vs Bears Betting Odds
Spread:
Packers -4.5, (-110)
Bears +4.5, (-110)
Moneyline:
Packers: -220
Bears: +175
Totals:
Over/45.5, O: -115
Under/45.5, U: -105
Packers vs Bears Picks
A division clash can sometimes throw up some surprises and this one could be no different. With the Packers offense humming, Rodgers and co. could put up some points on the Bears defense.
But by keeping the Raiders to just nine points last week, scoring points could prove rather difficult for the Packers. Despite this, Green Bay should get the win and move to 5-1 on the season.
Packers vs Bears Key Injuries
Bears
- J.P. Holtz, TE (Quad) Out
- Caleb Johnson, LB (Knee) Out
- Akiem Hicks, DL (Groin) Questionable
- Khalil Mack, OLB (Foot) Questionable
- Xavier Crawford, DB (Back) Questionable
- Duke Shelley, NB (Ankle) Questionable
- Artie Burns, CB (Foot) Questionable
- Eddie Jackson, S (Knee) Questionable
- Joel Iyiegbuniwe, ILB (Hamstring) Questionable
- Allen Robinson II, WR (Ankle) Questionable
- Jakeem Grant Sr., WR/KR/PR (Groin) Questionable
- Ryan Nall, RB (Ankle) Questionable
Packers
- Kevin King, CB (Shoulder) Out
- Dennis Kelley, T (Back) Doubtful
- Elgton Jenkins, G (Ankle) Questionable
- Malik Taylor, WR (Illness) Moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Packers vs Bears Head to Head
The Green Bay Packers lead the all-time division rivalry 101-95-6 and this includes two postseason games which is split 1-1. The Packers have dominated this matchup of late with a 19-3 record and this includes the Packers winning the last four games and nine out of the last 10 and even further back, winning 13 games out of the last 15.
Packers vs Bears Prediction
Divisional matchups are sometimes a toss of the coin as to who comes out on top, however, with Green Bay's dominance over the Bears and given they are on a four-game win streak, Aaron Rodgers should have enough to get past the Bears.
Also Read
Justin Fields put up 20 points against the Raiders last week and he will at least have to match that to get the win over the Packers. Green Bay hold all the cards in this one and should get the win to move to 5-1 on the season.
Prediction: The Packers will continue their recent dominance in this fixture and will beat the Bears by at least 10 points.