The Panthers still have a clear need for Baker Mayfield in 2022

The Carolina Panthers, as expected, added a quarterback during the 2022 NFL Draft. However, this quarterback was not Baker Mayfield, who seemed like the best option.

Instead, the team drafted Ole Miss product Matt Corral in the third round. He, now, shows up as Sam Darnold's top competitor in a battle to run the offense in 2022.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The NFL Draft has come and gone and QB Baker Mayfield is still on the #Browns . What now? From NFL Now: The NFL Draft has come and gone and QB Baker Mayfield is still on the #Browns. What now? https://t.co/2WzMquWLJd

But is this enough? Are the Panthers suddenly in a perfect situation after adding Corral? That does not appear to be the case and the fact remains that Mayfield is the team's best option, even after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Panthers still have nothing to lose with Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals

So why did the Panthers not acquire Mayfield during the draft? The likely answer is that the Cleveland Browns were asking too much. That could mean they wanted a Day 2 draft pick, or that they refused to pay enough of Mayfield's 2022 salary that is worth roughly $19 million.

Carolina joins the rest of the NFL in goading the Browns to outright release Mayfield. The team already has three quarterbacks, with Deshaun Watson leading the way. It's foolish for the Browns to give off any sense that Mayfield is wanted around at all.

There is still the possibility he gets released. However, that would allow him to sign anywhere. Yet the fact remains that Carolina is one of the few teams in the NFL still seeking help under center.

So let's say the Browns cave and are willing to take on salary. Should the Panthers make a deal, perhaps, in exchange for a late-round draft pick? They should, given the makeup of the quarterback room at the moment.

Corral is a third-round pick, so there is not much risk involved if he doesn't pan out. If he wins the job then the team has hit the jackpot. If he doesn't, it's not like he was a top overall pick.

Then, there is Darnold who, like Mayfield, is playing on a fifth-year option in 2022. He collapsed when Christian McCaffrey went out last year, but also dealt with a lackluster roster and injuries. It was not all his fault, but he didn't elevate those around him either with nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Mayfield has a better resume and also comes with a lack of risk given his one-year status. The Panthers could bring him in, let him compete for the job, and trade him again if he can't win it. If he does, they could try to trade Darnold.

The key thing here is the upside for a player no one seems to want. Mayfield won a playoff game in the 2020 season and was derailed by a labrum injury in 2021. The Panthers getting him for $19 million could be a steal, and he would likely come even cheaper for a trade to go through at all.

It makes sense if Carolina wants to avoid Mayfield because of any character concerns. But if they want someone with potential to compete for the job, he makes a ton of sense and has had far more career success than Darnold.

Edited by Windy Goodloe