Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2021: Dates, Time, Opponents, Tickets & Predictions for all 17 games

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest road schedule of any team in the 2021 NFL season.

They will open their campaign with a trip to Orchard Park, New York, to take on the reigning AFC East champions, the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh is also scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.

The schedule also includes a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs as well as road trips to take on the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.

Of course, the Steelers will play division rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals home and away. The Steelers currently have only five primetime games scheduled for the 2021 season.

Week 1

Sunday, September 12

At Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19

Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26

Cincinnati Bengals,1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3

At Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10

Denver Broncos,1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17

Seattle Seahawks, 8:25 p.m. (NBC)

Week 7

BYE WEEK

Week 8

Sunday, October 31

At Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9

Monday, November 8

Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14

Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21

At Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28

At Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5

Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14

Thursday, December 9

At Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19

Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26

At Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17

Monday, January 3

Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9

At Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

How much do Pittsburgh Steelers tickets cost?

Tickets for the Pittsburgh Steelers home games at Heinz Field will go on sale Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Ticket prices will range anywhere from $150 to $6,000-$7,000 depending on the seats that fans choose.

How do you get the Steelers tickets for the 2021 season?

Tickets for Pittsburgh Steelers games can be purchased through Ticketmaster when they go on sale tomorrow.

Pittsburgh Steelers season prediction: 11-6

The Steelers face quite the uphill battle this year, and fans will have to see if their offseason moves will make a difference.

