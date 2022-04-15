Why was the $518K sale of Tom Brady's last touchdown ball voided?

The auction house Lelands voided the sale of Tom Brady’s supposed final touchdown ball on Thursday. Jeffrey Lichtman, the attorney representing the collector who initially agreed to purchase the football, told Action Network that auctioneer Lelands has agreed, per his client’s desires, not to continue with the sale.

The supposed final touchdown pass from the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback came in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Los Angeles Rams. The ball was sold on the evening of March 12th. On March 13th, the quarterback decided to come out of retirement.

Lichtman stated that when the winner of the ball heard that Brady was coming back to play, he was “genuinely mortified” and wanted the purchase to be nullified. It also helped that the purchaser, who wishes to stay nameless, never paid for it.

The buyer now won't have to pay for the ball after all.

actionnetwork.com/nfl/buyer-wont… On March 12th, a collector bought Tom Brady's last touchdown ball for $518K. The next day he unretired.The buyer now won't have to pay for the ball after all. @darrenrovell explains how: On March 12th, a collector bought Tom Brady's last touchdown ball for $518K. The next day he unretired.The buyer now won't have to pay for the ball after all. @darrenrovell explains how:actionnetwork.com/nfl/buyer-wont…

The attorney said Lelands described the football as the Buccaneers quarterback’s last.

Lichtman said that it was a genuine description at the time, stating:

“At the time, it was an honest description. Had they [Lelands] described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse. But the way they described it; it was definitive.”

Lelands released a statement, saying:

“Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football. The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller’s wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football.”

Tom Brady’s touchdown pass in NFC Divisional Game

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pass in question came in the fourth quarter when the three-time NFL MVP threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

That touchdown throw put Tampa Bay down seven with a score of 27–20 to Los Angeles with three minutes and a few seconds left in the game.

The Rams won the game 30-27 on a last-second field goal by kicker Matt Gay as time expired.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The three-time All-Pro initially retired after 22 seasons in the NFL but decided to return for his 23rd season and his third with Tampa Bay in 2022.

