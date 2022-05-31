"I have my own special relationship with God" - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares story about coping with depression after being snubbed by NFL

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has never been shy about his struggles after his NFL dream didn't materialize. The wrestling and movie megastar is one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

Like many, Johnson had dreams of making it to the NFL and was a standout at Miami during his younger years. Unfortunately, he did not make it to the big leagues and even when he tried his hand in the CFL (Canadian Football League), things didn't work out. This led to a serious battle with depression.

In an interview with Jesus Daily, which happened before his talk with Oprah, the megastar gave an insight into his relationship with God and using it to make good things happen.

"Hold onto that fundamental quality of faith. Have faith that on the other side of your pain is something good."

"At that time, which was five or six years ago, for me I was a little unsure of what was actually gonna happen, you know, so I just have to, put my faith in God and continue to work hard and hopefully good things will happen."

Johnson added that he has a 'special' relationship with the almightly.

"I have my own special relationship with God, you know, and I certainly, I feel very blessed. I count my blessings, every day."

'The Rock' not shy to speak about troubles he faced early on

In an interview on the Oprah Winfrey Network back in 2015, via christiantoday.com, The Rock detailed what he went through during that difficult time. He said that even though the offer to go back to the CFL was there, he wanted to pursue a career in wrestling business.

With his father, Rocky, a pioneer in the wrestling business, Dwayne put it to his dad to train him for wrestling. Even though his father was not pleased that his son was throwing away his football dream, looking back now, it was a move that ultimately proved to be a superb one.

His famous 'Seven Bucks Productions' company is now going great, with the title a memory of Dwayne when he had nothing going for him but seven dollars in his wallet.

From nothing to a global superstar, The Rock's journey has been anything but easy. He is not shy in telling his story in the hope of inspiring many who are currently going through a tough time.

