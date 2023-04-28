Who are the three Best Defensive Tackles Ever? Ranking all-time NFL greats

One of the unique positions that absolutely changes the game of football is the defensive tackle position. Football is one of the most unique sports in the world because there are 22 players on the field at the same time. 11 on both sides, with players trying to score points and players trying to prevent points from being scored. Each position has its own unique set of responsibilities and goals.

The all-time greatest defensive tackles know how to prevent the ball from moving forward. The game is won and lost in the trenches. The game is mostly won because of the following three defensive linemen who are some of the greatest ever. Here they are:

Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perhaps the best defensive tackle of the last era is one Aaron Donald. He is an annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The three-time winner is a nine-time Pro-Bowl selection and a seven-time All-Pro. After a near-decade with the Rams, he has earned a spot on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. His 103.0 sacks are the most in franchise history.

He is one of the premier players in the league and is one of the reasons why the Rams won the Super Bowl (LVI). He has never had a season with less than 10.0 tackles for loss. His consistency and stability has helped him become one of the most feared defenders of all-time. He is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp

Before Aaron Donald, there was Warren Sapp. Sapp is a member of both the league's 1990s All-Decade Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team. The 2013 Hall of Fame inductee was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1999) and a member of the Bucs' 2002 Super Bowl team.

His 96.5 career sacks are more than Hall of Famers Bob Lilly, Howie Long, and Merlin Olsen. The six-time All-Pro was one of the most disruptive and mentally tough players during his 13-year career. The legend is one of the best overall defenders ever.

Defensive Tackle Bob Lilly

The all-time great Dallas Cowboy is one of the legendary interior defenders of the NFL. The 11-time Pro-Bowler helped bring Dallas a Super Bowl (VI). He earned nine All-Pro selections in his 14 career seasons. He is a member of both the 1960s and 1970s NFL All-Decade Teams. Additionally, he was voted as a member of the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team and the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team.

His stats back up all of those awards. According to Pro Football Reference, he did not miss a regular season game during his career (196 career games played in and started). His 95.5 career sacks are more than those of Hall of Famers Doug Atkins, Fred Dean, and Bryant Young. Most NFL fans today don't always remember Lilly's impact on the game. But he was one of the best linemen ever.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : Are these the three best defensive linemen ever? Yes No 0 votes