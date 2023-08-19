The Washington Commanders have made a bold move by naming rookie quarterback Sam Howell as their designated starter for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. This decision is a remarkable demonstration of strategic foresight.

Despite being projected as an early pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Howell was selected in the fifth round as the 144th overall pick by the Commanders. He brings with him a reputation for a powerful arm, agility, and the ability to orchestrate plays effectively. Additionally, Howell is known for his deep understanding of the game and a remarkable capacity for rapid learning.

In the previous year, Carson Wentz, who assumed the reins of the Commanders' offense after a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, encountered challenges in his debut season in Washington, struggling to find his footing.

He tallied 3,011 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Wentz was released after just one season and is no longer on the Commanders' roster.

The off-season has ushered in a series of changes for the Commanders, notably marked by the addition of Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy is renowned for his innovative offensive schemes and his knack for maximizing player potential.

The Commanders are pinning their hopes on Bieniemy's influence to revamp their offense and position themselves as playoff contenders.

With the introduction of Bieniemy's multifaceted offensive playbook, Howell faces the task of swiftly grasping the intricate strategies of the Commanders' offense.

His ability to decipher defensive formations and execute pre-snap adjustments will prove pivotal. Notably, his swift adaptability was on full display during his tenure at North Carolina, where he seamlessly integrated into their offensive scheme and thrived as a starter.

In his sole start for the Commanders, he seized the opportunity during the final game of the 2022 season, after the team had been ousted from playoff contention.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, securing both passing and rushing touchdowns in a stunning 26–6 upset victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

During his college years, his impressive track record included 92 touchdowns and a mere 29 interceptions. Moreover, he showcased versatility by amassing 1,028 rushing yards and tallying 17 touchdowns.

His exceptional performance culminated in his well-deserved recognition as the ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, as well as the 2019 Military Bowl MVP.

By entrusting Howell with the role of their starting quarterback, the Commanders embark on a high-stakes journey. Nevertheless, this gamble carries substantial potential for success.

His evolution into a franchise quarterback could propel the Commanders into the playoffs, setting the stage for a prosperous trajectory in the years ahead.