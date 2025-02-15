“The world needs change": When Dak Prescott made major crypto move adding to QB's Cowboys bonus of $13,200,000

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is known as one of the highest-earning quarterbacks in the NFL. He signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension in September 2024, with an APY of $60 million.

Ad

Prescott earlier had a contract worth $160 million for four years since 2021, including a massive signing bonus of $66 million, then the largest ever in league history. The same year, he was also named as the highest-earning NFL athlete and the fourth-highest-earning athlete by Forbes.

However, next year, Prescott saw his base salary reduced to $1.6 million, but he wasn’t too worried about his pay. He had purposefully taken the cut to accommodate salary cap relief for his team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On top of that, he was expected to make around $20 million the same year with a signing bonus of $13.2 million and $4.93 million in salary restructuring, per Business Insider. Besides this, Prescott also had another income stream through investment.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2022, he signed a deal to become the first NFL athlete to be appointed as the brand ambassador of a leading cryptocurrency company, ‘Blockchain’. In a statement during the announcement of the deal in September 2022, Prescott said,

Ad

“The world needs change. Crypto offers a path to financial freedom and stands to transform our relationship with money,” Prescott said. “I’m honored to help generate awareness alongside Blockchain.com as they work towards building the future of finance.”

Known for his philanthropic efforts, Prescott was the right choice for Peter Smith, CEO of Blockchain. Smith explained,

“Dak Prescott represents many values important to us – humility, integrity and a champion mindset. A long time believer in crypto’s ability to bring financial freedom, Dak will help us bring awareness and education to NFL fans in Dallas and beyond.”

Ad

Dak Prescott promotes cryptocurrency literacy on his Instagram

His deal included appearances on multiple platforms such as radio, television, social media, and even digital ads promoting the company. He would also participate in educational content to increase company awareness.

In August 2022, he posted his first spot called ‘Less complicated’ on Instagram.

Dak Prescott’s deal was the first of its kind between crypto firms and the NFL because of the restrictions imposed by them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.