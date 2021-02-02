Super Bowl commercials are not the time for a refill. In fact, they are now much-anticipated tradition.

Last year's Super Bowl commercials had a few good ones, but some were not up to the usual standards.

The Super Bowl commercials had a big contender though, with Kansas City Chiefs pulling off a surprising fourth-quarter and triumphing over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the worst Super Bowl commercials of 2020

10. Protector and Gamble

The Protector and Gamble Super Bowl commercial featured a mash-up of popular P&G brands such as Charmin, Old Spice, and Bounty with Sofia Vergara.

The ad ran like a Marvel movie trailer. Cramming the products was unsuccessful in the end, leaving viewers confused.

These P&G crossover ads are awful #marketing — Rishi Mahalaha (@rishimahalaha) February 3, 2020

9. Turkish Airlines

Turkish airlines' Super Bowl commercial highlighted the start of a journey.

Classically airline companies usually emphasize the beautiful places they can travel to, but the commercial failed to appeal to viewers feeling more like nature and travel blog.

✈️

There is a whole new planet waiting to be discovered!

Coming soon! Wait until February 2nd, 2020.#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/BPtULtk2mF — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) January 28, 2020

8. Audi

The famous German car used two very pop cultural references for their Super Bowl commercial - Frozen and Game of Thrones.

The two, however, don't seem to go hand in hand, creating a very nonsensical commercial.

Audi's Super Bowl commercial tried to advertise their electric vehicle, but the concept didn't land with the viewers.

7. Tide

In 2018, Tide had a successful Super Bowl commercial. The ad hinted that all commercials could essentially be a Tide commercial if they starred clean clothes.

The company tried to relive their success with the same concept but fell short.

The ad stirred up some surprise by bringing in Bud Light Knight, but it was off-putting by leaving the stain, saying that the laundry can handle it.

6. Hulu

Hulu featured all-star player Tom Brady to promote their new live streaming sports service.

Hulu's Super Bowl commercial was unsuccessful becuase the promoted live streaming service crashed minutes before the big game.

Brady came on the screen saying he has a "big announcement."

However, fans were waiting for Brady to announce his plans for the next season and were disappointed to realize it was just an ad.

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future... pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

5. Heinz

The Heinz Super Bowl commercial featured a four-way split screen in 30 seconds.

The concept of Heinz ketchup appearing in different forms of American life had real potential. However, presenting it on a split-screen made it impossible to follow.

4. Quibi

The mobile streaming platformed tried to appeal to viewers by presenting the ad as a bank heist gone wrong.

The advertisement intended to emphasize that they can watch episodes in ten minutes or less, but the commercial was vague and didn't make sense.

Damn you all spent ~$5 mil for a vague Super Bowl commercial and your company isn’t even out yet? I forgot your name immediately and only seeing this now from an additional expensive ad. Where is all this irresponsible investor money? — Grant Wilkinson (@grantfwilkinson) February 3, 2020

3. Mountain Dew Zero Sugar

Bryan Cranston paid homage to the famous horror movie "The Shining."

The movie-esque scene panned out a little too well. It came off as creepy with a compelling set of domestic violence.

The dark commercial didn't resonate well with the viewers.

During @SuperBowl, I’m taking on two classics: #TheShining and @MountainDew.

Even better, we’re donating funds to @FilmAid, an organization dedicated to helping aspiring filmmakers start imagining the next classic. Come play with us…

#MTNDEWZeroSugar pic.twitter.com/VI1znsYl2i — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 2, 2020

2. SquareSpace - "Winona in Winona"

Everyone loves a good pun, but the SquareSpace Super Bowl commercial did not impress its audiences.

Once a trendy actress, Winona Ryder does not seem to reach the younger target audience that the ad had intended.

Winona finds Winona in Winona. Get ready. https://t.co/9ESJ6tS44E — Squarespace (@squarespace) January 23, 2020

1. Planters

The Planters Super Bowl commercial had planned on killing off their mascot. The buzz spread online weeks before the Super Bowl.

However, the commercial did not come off in good taste after the tragic death of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The ad shows Mr. Clean, the Kool-aid man, and other characters mourning at the funeral. The Kool-aid man's tears give birth to a new baby nut mascot.