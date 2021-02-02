Super Bowl commercials are not the time for a refill. In fact, they are now much-anticipated tradition.
Last year's Super Bowl commercials had a few good ones, but some were not up to the usual standards.
The Super Bowl commercials had a big contender though, with Kansas City Chiefs pulling off a surprising fourth-quarter and triumphing over the San Francisco 49ers.
Here are the worst Super Bowl commercials of 2020
10. Protector and Gamble
The Protector and Gamble Super Bowl commercial featured a mash-up of popular P&G brands such as Charmin, Old Spice, and Bounty with Sofia Vergara.
The ad ran like a Marvel movie trailer. Cramming the products was unsuccessful in the end, leaving viewers confused.
9. Turkish Airlines
Turkish airlines' Super Bowl commercial highlighted the start of a journey.
Classically airline companies usually emphasize the beautiful places they can travel to, but the commercial failed to appeal to viewers feeling more like nature and travel blog.
8. Audi
The famous German car used two very pop cultural references for their Super Bowl commercial - Frozen and Game of Thrones.
The two, however, don't seem to go hand in hand, creating a very nonsensical commercial.
Audi's Super Bowl commercial tried to advertise their electric vehicle, but the concept didn't land with the viewers.
7. Tide
In 2018, Tide had a successful Super Bowl commercial. The ad hinted that all commercials could essentially be a Tide commercial if they starred clean clothes.
The company tried to relive their success with the same concept but fell short.
The ad stirred up some surprise by bringing in Bud Light Knight, but it was off-putting by leaving the stain, saying that the laundry can handle it.
6. Hulu
Hulu featured all-star player Tom Brady to promote their new live streaming sports service.
Hulu's Super Bowl commercial was unsuccessful becuase the promoted live streaming service crashed minutes before the big game.
Brady came on the screen saying he has a "big announcement."
However, fans were waiting for Brady to announce his plans for the next season and were disappointed to realize it was just an ad.
5. Heinz
The Heinz Super Bowl commercial featured a four-way split screen in 30 seconds.
The concept of Heinz ketchup appearing in different forms of American life had real potential. However, presenting it on a split-screen made it impossible to follow.
4. Quibi
The mobile streaming platformed tried to appeal to viewers by presenting the ad as a bank heist gone wrong.
The advertisement intended to emphasize that they can watch episodes in ten minutes or less, but the commercial was vague and didn't make sense.
3. Mountain Dew Zero Sugar
Bryan Cranston paid homage to the famous horror movie "The Shining."
The movie-esque scene panned out a little too well. It came off as creepy with a compelling set of domestic violence.
The dark commercial didn't resonate well with the viewers.
2. SquareSpace - "Winona in Winona"
Everyone loves a good pun, but the SquareSpace Super Bowl commercial did not impress its audiences.
Once a trendy actress, Winona Ryder does not seem to reach the younger target audience that the ad had intended.
1. Planters
The Planters Super Bowl commercial had planned on killing off their mascot. The buzz spread online weeks before the Super Bowl.
However, the commercial did not come off in good taste after the tragic death of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant.
The ad shows Mr. Clean, the Kool-aid man, and other characters mourning at the funeral. The Kool-aid man's tears give birth to a new baby nut mascot.Published 02 Feb 2021, 08:48 IST