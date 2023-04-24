It's officially draft week with the 2023 NFL draft three days away.

The rumors are starting to heat up with more teams potentially trading up/back and there could be a trade within the AFC South regarding the second-overall pick.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay wrote that a trade within the AFC South could shake up the draft. McShay said that he's been hearing that the Houston Texans would be okay on passing up on a QB with the second-overall pick and they could trade that pick to the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans.

The Colts have the fourth-overall pick while the Titans have the 11th-overall pick, and both teams could try to trade up for a quarterback.

"If Houston knows Indianapolis wouldn't take a player it wants -- again, I'm hearing Houston is OK passing on the top quarterbacks -- and it can pick up additional draft capital by moving back, there's some logic to it. I wouldn't say it's likely, but I also wouldn't be shocked. And remember, Houston also has the No. 12 pick to address needs."

Bryce Young is pegged to go number one overall in the 2023 NFL draft and after that, the draft is a mystery

Bryce Young Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

The 2023 NFL draft will be a big mystery. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to go number-one overall to the Carolina Panthers, but after that, it's a mystery.

Houston could pass up on a quarterback with the second-overall pick, and a team could trade up for that pick. The Cardinals at pick number three could trade back with a team trying to trade up in front of Indianapolis for a quarterback.

Defensive prospects Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. could both be picked anywhere in the top 10. They are expected to be the first two defensive players taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

