“There’s a lot of sh*t going on” - When Tom Brady opened up on taking 11 days off during Buccaneers’ preseason prep

NFL legend Tom Brady is known for his work ethic, which helped him stay at the top of the NFL for a long time. Brady would rarely get injured, and he would barely skip any training sessions, let alone take many days off. But during the last season of his NFL career, Brady did the unthinkable—he skipped 11 days of his preseason preparation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Brady returned from the break in August 2022, he was asked about it by the media. Brady looked disappointed as he opened up about his absence.

“It’s all personal,” he said. “Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

The Bucs were supportive of their star QB and clarified that Brady’s leave was pre-arranged. It signified that Brady’s decision to join the Bucs after leaving the New England Patriots was the right call.

“I think since I came to this organization, it’s been amazing – it’s just been an amazing experience for me to come to this place and be as supported as I have for a long period of time.”

Brady was in high demand, as many teams called him in, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I read all these stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone. And I was like, ‘I only was gonna go to one place, which was here.’ I think this whole organization knows that.”

Although Brady didn’t reveal the reason then, it was later revealed that his marriage was in trouble. He took some time off to mend his relationship, but it failed, as Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October that year.

Tom Brady engages in his business ventures post-NFL season

Tom Brady is retired now, and he doesn’t have to worry about those training sessions anymore. After finishing his first season as an NFL analyst with FOX, he is occupied with his other business ventures.

Brady, a minority stakeholder in the Las Vegas Raiders, is engaged in scouting talent for the upcoming draft. Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, is reported to be among the top contenders on Brady’s list.

