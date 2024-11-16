"There’s no real formula": When Tom Brady got candid about Patriots Super Bowl loss to Eagles

Tom Brady has been in more Super Bowls than any other quarterback and he has been victorious on seven of the 10 occassions he played in the game. His last Super Bowl loss came in 2018 against the Eagles, where the defending champions Patriots fell 41-33.

A month later, Brady was interviewed by Good Morning America, and it was evident he was still salty over the loss. Brady, then 40, was already looking forward to the next season.

"I think it's just processing what happened last season and how you can be better the next season. There's no real formula for it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Life went on for Tom Brady despite the loss

This was the Eagles' first and only Super Bowl victory after two unsuccessful attempts. For Brady, it was his eighth appearance with five wins. Despite the loss, Brady was proud and appreciative of his teammates' efforts.

Trending

"I'm proud of our efforts throughout the year. We overcame a lot of adversity, like you always do in order to get to that game. But we just came up a little bit short. I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning, your life goes on but, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life," Brady further added, "That's part of being an athlete. That's part of being in a very competitive sport."

Brady still mourns Super Bowl loss to Eagles

Now retired, Brady still has football in his heart. When interviewed by the "Let's Go! Podcast" earlier this year, he revealed he still mourns his Super Bowl losses.

"I'm not over any of the Super Bowl losses. I am still mad. Sixteen years later, in '07. I'm still mad, the 2011 Super Bowl, I'm still mad we lost to the [Philadelphia] Eagles. But no, you can't change the outcome and you gotta live with it."

Brady knows being in the Super Bowl only means an opportunity, and only one team can achieve it. On that night in 2018, it was the Eagles coming away victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.