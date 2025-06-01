“There were some tough mornings" - When Caleb Williams struggled to hold back tears after getting unexpected DM from his mother Dayne Price

Caleb Williams was the No. 1 pick last year. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was programmed for a special behind-the-stage segment where he received a surprise video message from his mother, Dayne Price. After making it past the media rounds, he sat in front of a screen to hear his mother.

Williams couldn’t hold back his tears and shared a heartfelt message for her that was filled with gratitude.

“I remember the times when I made the decision that this was going to be what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Williams said in April 2024. “There were some tough mornings and evenings. ... I let out a few tears because there were days I didn’t want to do it, days I didn’t want to get up and she’s just been there to support me, been there for me.”

Williams' emotional message showed his deep bond with his mother, who played an instrumental role in his development. Price, a former volleyball and basketball player at Maryland University, later became a nail technician. Her athletic background and passion for nails are reflected in her son’s personality.

Price reminded Williams of his early days in football and shared an important piece of advice for him.

“But continue to be your authentic self,” Price said. “At eight months you began to run and as we watch you today you haven’t stopped running. To make those touchdowns and scramble around to get that ball out, (I) continue to see you live out your childhood dream today.”

Price’s words for being authentic were a supportive message for her son’s public display of emotions. However, she insists that Williams should not hide his emotions, a trait she believes he got from her.

Who are Caleb Williams' best friends?

During the special video segment, Caleb Williams also revealed that his mother is one of his best friends, along with his girlfriend.

“She’s not into all the 'Ra Ra,' she doesn’t care about it," Williams said in April 2024. "She just wants to see me enjoy so it’s pretty special. She’s a wonderful lady, my best friend, other than now, my girlfriend (Alina Thyregod).”

Williams began dating Alina Thyregod, a Danish-born fashion enthusiast and social media personality, when they met at Gonzaga College High School in Washington. They dated briefly during their teenage years before rekindling their relationship in October 2023.

Williams posed for pictures with Thyregod and Price at Fox Theatre during the 2024 NFL draft.

