Second and third-year players ready to break out in 2018

Florian Hallach FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 76 // 11 Jul 2018, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Now that we’ve talked about the top overall players in the NFL, I want to shift my focus more towards the young up-and-coming stars of the game. Specifically, I will look at players coming into their second and third seasons, who are not looked at like that quite yet. So you won’t see any names like Alvin Kamara or Carson Wentz.

This list includes those who have already seen the field a lot, had their last year cut short by injuries or just didn’t get the opportunities to shine quite yet. But what combines them all for me – I think they could break through this upcoming season.

Mitch Trubisky

DeShaun Watson is already talked about as the next great player at the quarterback position and a lot of people have fallen in love with Patrick Mahomes and his big arm down in Kansas City, but I believe there should be a lot of optimism about the first QB drafted last year – Mitch Trubisky.

I already mentioned the Bears as a potential surprise team in 2018, because of how they are built up front on both sides of the ball, but with the weapons they have brought in for their sophomore signal-caller in Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton, combined with Matt Nagy taking over play-calling duties, I expect his numbers to look much better this upcoming season.

Trubisky has already shown flashes of excellent mobility and ability to thrown on the run on bootlegs off the Bears’ zone-running attack, plus more focus on RPOs with Trey Burton flexing out as a coverage-indicator, I see Nagy unleashing last year’s second overall pick out of North Carolina.