"They're going to roll" - Kenny Pickett gets major support from Browns $1,170,000 WR amid team's four-man QB race

Kenny Pickett is one of four quarterbacks competing for the Cleveland Browns' QB1 job. The Super Bowl winner is competing against Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Some media members see Pickett as the odd one out in the group. Flacco has over a decade of experience, while Gabriel and Sanders are high upside rookies.

However, Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson believes it might be Pickett's job to lose.

"I think they're going to roll with Kenny for right now," Johnson said on June 13, via the "Sports and Suits" podcast.

Johnson, who signed a one-year $1.17 million deal with the Browns this offseason, added that Flacco will start come Week 1.

"I've been seeing Kenny going right now with the 1s. Then (Joe) Flacco will come in. I think they're probably going to roll with him just coming off the season he was with Philly and having a Super Bowl. I think they're going to stick with him through preseason."

Pickett and Johnson are well acquainted, having spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're set for a reunion in Cleveland, playing for the Kevin Stefanski-coached team.

What's next for Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett is preparing for his fourth NFL season. The Pittsburgh Panthers product started his professional career with the Steelers before playing for Philadelphia. Pickett occupied the backup role as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

A few weeks after the big game, Pickett was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick this year and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He's now part of one of the busiest quarterback rooms in the league heading into the 2025 regular season.

Pickett likely favors his chances of starting against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Browns seem to be open to the idea, considering how many first-team reps he got in mandatory minicamp. July's training camp will clarify the state of affairs in the stacked Cleveland quarterback room.

