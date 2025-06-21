  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They're going to roll" - Kenny Pickett gets major support from Browns $1,170,000 WR amid team's four-man QB race

"They're going to roll" - Kenny Pickett gets major support from Browns $1,170,000 WR amid team's four-man QB race

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jun 21, 2025 15:02 GMT
&quot;They
"They're going to roll" - Kenny Pickett gets major support from Browns $1,170,000 WR amid team's four-man QB race (image credit: getty)

Kenny Pickett is one of four quarterbacks competing for the Cleveland Browns' QB1 job. The Super Bowl winner is competing against Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Some media members see Pickett as the odd one out in the group. Flacco has over a decade of experience, while Gabriel and Sanders are high upside rookies.

However, Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson believes it might be Pickett's job to lose.

"I think they're going to roll with Kenny for right now," Johnson said on June 13, via the "Sports and Suits" podcast.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Johnson, who signed a one-year $1.17 million deal with the Browns this offseason, added that Flacco will start come Week 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've been seeing Kenny going right now with the 1s. Then (Joe) Flacco will come in. I think they're probably going to roll with him just coming off the season he was with Philly and having a Super Bowl. I think they're going to stick with him through preseason."
Ad

Pickett and Johnson are well acquainted, having spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're set for a reunion in Cleveland, playing for the Kevin Stefanski-coached team.

Ad

What's next for Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett is preparing for his fourth NFL season. The Pittsburgh Panthers product started his professional career with the Steelers before playing for Philadelphia. Pickett occupied the backup role as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

A few weeks after the big game, Pickett was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick this year and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He's now part of one of the busiest quarterback rooms in the league heading into the 2025 regular season.

Pickett likely favors his chances of starting against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Browns seem to be open to the idea, considering how many first-team reps he got in mandatory minicamp. July's training camp will clarify the state of affairs in the stacked Cleveland quarterback room.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications