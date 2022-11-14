The Dallas Cowboys blew a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers and superfan Skip Bayless believes there are two culprits: Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy.

The head coach and quarterback duo aren't solely responsible for the loss, but they did play a role in Bayless' mind.

Bayless took to Twitter to release some of the frustrations from the game:

"So in the end, that game boiled down to... they still have Aaron bleepin Rodgers and we're stuck with Dak and his contract. They have LaFleur and we are stuck with a Mike McCarthy [that] nobody in Green Bay misses."

The rant continued, with Bayless calling out McCarthy's controversial decision to go for it on fourth down rather than kick what would have a more than 50-yard field goal:

"Mike, at least you could have taken the field goal in overtime instead of trying to prove to everybody in Green Bay that you're Vince Lombardi! Nightmare!"

The Cowboys' loss drops them to 6-3 and snaps a five-game losing streak for the Packers.

Who's to blame for the Cowboys stunning loss to the Packers?

While he didn't play the most sterling game (Prescott threw two interceptions to go with three touchdown passes), he played well enough to get them the win. He even got Dallas right up to field goal range in overtime, which typically bodes well.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I miss Cooper Rush. I miss Cooper Rush.

And while McCarthy's call to go for a fourth and three seems to have directly caused a loss, there's no telling what would have happened if the field goal had been kicked.

Long field goals aren't a guarantee, and there's no guarantee the defense, which was gashed quite often during the game, would have been able to hold them to a field goal or keep them from scoring.

In truth, all three of those factors combined for the shocking loss suffered at the hands of the struggling Packers. A 14-point lead should be enough against a bad team.

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Getting into field goal range in overtime should yield points. Interceptions shouldn't be thrown, especially two in one game.

Put all those things together and it comes out to a stunning defeat when the Cowboys need wins to keep pace with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

