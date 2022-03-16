"Think they know?" - Conor McGregor leaves fans guessing about his relationship with Tom Brady in recent post

The sports world has been on fire since Tom Brady returned to the NFL over the weekend. It didn't take long for him to realize retirement wasn't right for him just yet, and has decided to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 to chase another Super Bowl ring. A recent post on Instagram as the world buzzing that another "GOAT" could be returning to his sport.

A little-known fact, Tom Brady has Irish roots and was featured on the cover of "Irish America". The photo depicts Brady with his shaggy hair and scruffy red beard that does give off "Irish" vibes. A certain comment by a certain former UFC champion has everyone thinking he will also return from "retirement". Who doesn't want Conor McGregor back in the UFC?

McGregor's comment on the photo is a clear indicator that something big in coming from his camp:

"They are bout to learn something about us here now, Tom! They think they know? They've no f***ing idea! Let's go!"

It could be any number of things, including just some trash-talk from McGregor, but many anticipate him returning to the UFC after his hiatus. It's been almost a year since we last saw McGregor in the UFC when he broke his tibia against Dustin Poirier.

This isn't the first time McGregor has announced he was retiring from the octagon. Similar to Tom Brady, the itch to compete and win championships just seems to overcome him. With a win-loss record of 22-6 and earning the distinction of holding the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships at the same time, McGregor has already established himself as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Tom Brady and Conor McGregor are admirers of each other's career

You may think Conor McGregor was only commenting on Tom Brady's photo merely because he has Irish roots, but the two men have been following each other's careers over the last few years.

Conor McGregor appeared at the Super Bowl in 2019 to watch Tom Brady defeat the Los Angeles Rams. In response, Brady has since attended UFC events to watch McGregor compete. Brady and McGregor have been seen mingling together in the past and you can't blame them, greatness attracts greatness.

With two of the biggest sports icons seemingly returning to the spotlight, 2022 will surely be entertaining to watch. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the current favorites to win the NFC and appear in the Super Bowl in 2022 in Arizona. Conor McGregor is predicted to return to the UFC and could be placed in a high-profile match with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. It's an exciting time to be an NFL and MMA fan.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar