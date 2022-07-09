"This dude turning into Kyrie" - NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill's admission on Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has had his arm strength debated by NFL fans since he stepped into the league. The former fifth overall draft pick has strengths and weaknesses, like any quarterback, but his arm strength has widely been considered a bit of a weakness.
Earlier in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins posted a clip of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing their newest addition, Tyreek Hill. The clip was thoroughly pulled apart on social media, with tons of fans pointing out that it wasn't a well-thrown ball.
Tyreek Hill, the one on the receiving end of the underthrown ball, agreed that it was underthrown but thinks the Dolphins also knew that and posted it anyway.
It's a wild conspiracy theory, which has led to a variety of reactions from NFL fans. One fan compared Hill to Kyrie Irving, who takes the NBA's crown as the most conspiracy-driven player.
Irving refused to get vaccinated and is a prominent promoter of the flat earth theory among other things.
Here are some other tweets by fans on this topic.
Upcoming challenge for Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins
The Dolphins will start their NFL regular season in September with lots of eyes on Tua Tagovailoa. If that was the Dolphins' end goal for posting the poor highlight, then it seems they've succeeded.
However, that also means that there's pressure on the quarterback to play well and silence the detractors.
That's a tall task and it's even taller when considering the fact that if new head coach Mike McDaniel isn't pleased, the Dolphins may be in the market for a new quarterback.
The Dolphins may have been playing 3D chess with the clip. If that's the case, it may backfire on them.