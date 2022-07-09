"This dude turning into Kyrie" - NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill's admission on Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has had his arm strength debated by NFL fans since he stepped into the league. The former fifth overall draft pick has strengths and weaknesses, like any quarterback, but his arm strength has widely been considered a bit of a weakness.

Earlier in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins posted a clip of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing their newest addition, Tyreek Hill. The clip was thoroughly pulled apart on social media, with tons of fans pointing out that it wasn't a well-thrown ball.

Tyreek Hill, the one on the receiving end of the underthrown ball, agreed that it was underthrown but thinks the Dolphins also knew that and posted it anyway.

It's a wild conspiracy theory, which has led to a variety of reactions from NFL fans. One fan compared Hill to Kyrie Irving, who takes the NBA's crown as the most conspiracy-driven player.

Irving refused to get vaccinated and is a prominent promoter of the flat earth theory among other things.

Here are some other tweets by fans on this topic.

DJ @Jones_David @ProFootballTalk Some people just don't need a podcast. Especially not one without a great editor @ProFootballTalk Some people just don't need a podcast. Especially not one without a great editor

COMFORTABLEWITHCHAOS @thechampnot123 @ProFootballTalk Baker Mayfield got traded to the Panthers this week. What dies that say for Sam Darnold? Daniel Jones is still the Giants starting QB. 2nd year QB's need to take a leap this year. All the QB stories in the league, and you still on Tua repeating the same thing over again. @ProFootballTalk Baker Mayfield got traded to the Panthers this week. What dies that say for Sam Darnold? Daniel Jones is still the Giants starting QB. 2nd year QB's need to take a leap this year. All the QB stories in the league, and you still on Tua repeating the same thing over again.

gscool89 @gscool89 @ProFootballTalk I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player go out of his way as much as Hill has to try and prove his QB is good. He’s really trying way too hard to justify his forcing his way off the Chiefs @ProFootballTalk I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player go out of his way as much as Hill has to try and prove his QB is good. He’s really trying way too hard to justify his forcing his way off the Chiefs

DeAndre Williams 😵‍💫 @PrimeDree @ProFootballTalk Tua is a bust straight up, I don’t see why people continue to hype him up. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see Teddy Bridgewater starting towards the end of the season if they’re looking to make the playoffs @ProFootballTalk Tua is a bust straight up, I don’t see why people continue to hype him up. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see Teddy Bridgewater starting towards the end of the season if they’re looking to make the playoffs

If a 50 yard dart clip from Tua existed, I'm sure they'd happily dig it up. 🤣 @ProFootballTalk That makes a lot of sense, Tyreek...the Dolphins social media team is being instructed by the front office to make Tua look bad so they can pull out their "I told you so" card.If a 50 yard dart clip from Tua existed, I'm sure they'd happily dig it up. 🤣 @ProFootballTalk That makes a lot of sense, Tyreek...the Dolphins social media team is being instructed by the front office to make Tua look bad so they can pull out their "I told you so" card. If a 50 yard dart clip from Tua existed, I'm sure they'd happily dig it up. 🤣

Upcoming challenge for Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins

The Dolphins will start their NFL regular season in September with lots of eyes on Tua Tagovailoa. If that was the Dolphins' end goal for posting the poor highlight, then it seems they've succeeded.

However, that also means that there's pressure on the quarterback to play well and silence the detractors.

That's a tall task and it's even taller when considering the fact that if new head coach Mike McDaniel isn't pleased, the Dolphins may be in the market for a new quarterback.

The Dolphins may have been playing 3D chess with the clip. If that's the case, it may backfire on them.

