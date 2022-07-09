Create
Notifications

"This dude turning into Kyrie" - NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill's admission on Tua Tagovailoa

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Zachary Roberts
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jul 09, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Tua Tagovailoa has had his arm strength debated by NFL fans since he stepped into the league. The former fifth overall draft pick has strengths and weaknesses, like any quarterback, but his arm strength has widely been considered a bit of a weakness.

Earlier in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins posted a clip of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing their newest addition, Tyreek Hill. The clip was thoroughly pulled apart on social media, with tons of fans pointing out that it wasn't a well-thrown ball.

Tyreek Hill, the one on the receiving end of the underthrown ball, agreed that it was underthrown but thinks the Dolphins also knew that and posted it anyway.

It's a wild conspiracy theory, which has led to a variety of reactions from NFL fans. One fan compared Hill to Kyrie Irving, who takes the NBA's crown as the most conspiracy-driven player.

@ProFootballTalk This dude turning into kyrie

Irving refused to get vaccinated and is a prominent promoter of the flat earth theory among other things.

youtube-cover

Here are some other tweets by fans on this topic.

@ProFootballTalk Some people just don't need a podcast. Especially not one without a great editor
@ProFootballTalk Who cares lol
Tweet screenshot via tahutch76 on Twitter
Tweet screenshot via tahutch76 on Twitter
@ProFootballTalk Baker Mayfield got traded to the Panthers this week. What dies that say for Sam Darnold? Daniel Jones is still the Giants starting QB. 2nd year QB's need to take a leap this year. All the QB stories in the league, and you still on Tua repeating the same thing over again.
@ProFootballTalk I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player go out of his way as much as Hill has to try and prove his QB is good. He’s really trying way too hard to justify his forcing his way off the Chiefs
@ProFootballTalk Tua is a bust straight up, I don’t see why people continue to hype him up. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see Teddy Bridgewater starting towards the end of the season if they’re looking to make the playoffs
@ProFootballTalk Clearly Tyreek is in your head 😂 https://t.co/B7HHgQSjlI
@ProFootballTalk That makes a lot of sense, Tyreek...the Dolphins social media team is being instructed by the front office to make Tua look bad so they can pull out their "I told you so" card. If a 50 yard dart clip from Tua existed, I'm sure they'd happily dig it up. 🤣
@ProFootballTalk You mean the guy that’s more accurate than Patrick Mahomes? That guy?

Upcoming challenge for Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins

The Dolphins will start their NFL regular season in September with lots of eyes on Tua Tagovailoa. If that was the Dolphins' end goal for posting the poor highlight, then it seems they've succeeded.

However, that also means that there's pressure on the quarterback to play well and silence the detractors.

Also Read Article Continues below
youtube-cover

That's a tall task and it's even taller when considering the fact that if new head coach Mike McDaniel isn't pleased, the Dolphins may be in the market for a new quarterback.

The Dolphins may have been playing 3D chess with the clip. If that's the case, it may backfire on them.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...