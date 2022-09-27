"This entire right hand is pretty messed up" - Tom Brady gives huge update on his injury status

Before the Packers matchup, Tom Brady was dealing with issues on his ring finger on his throwing hand -- and no, it has nothing to do with his highly-publicized marital issues.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady clearly bothered by injured ring finger on throwing hand tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20… Tom Brady clearly bothered by injured ring finger on throwing hand tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20…

It's not Gisele who messed up his ring finger (Brady's psyche is another story) but rather a play against the Saints in which he threw a pass and hit a Saints defender's helmet on the follow-through during a Week 2 Tampa win to move to 2-0.

In the week leading up to the Buccaneers' first loss versus the Packers, Brady was showing visible signs of distress at practice. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Brady 'would grip the football, throw a pass and then look down at his hand just before giving it a shake.'

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Tom Brady playing on a swollen finger on his throwing hand Tom Brady playing on a swollen finger on his throwing hand 👀 https://t.co/wiT74VmksW

During his weekly appearance on the 'Let's Go!' podcast, Brady shared the severity of the injury while also downplaying its impact on the 45-year-old against Green Bay:

"I mean, it was a pretty good, pretty good swollen finger. But it's just part of the game. And I think there's a lot of bumps and bruises for guys across the league. It's you know, if it was my left finger, it would be totally insignificant. It was my right finger."

"So just deal with that a little bit. But in the end, it really did nothing. I practiced all week. I took every rep in practice and it didn't bother me at all in the game. I think this entire right hand is pretty messed up."

"Over the years I've broken fingers, torn ligaments multiple times have sliced my hand open all on the football field. So it definitely won't be a hand model in my next life."

Hand injuries have been Tom Brady's Achilles heel

Luckily, Tom Brady has avoided an actual Achilles heel injury, but his hand injuries throughout the last decade have been his worst health struggles since his ACL tear back in 2008 against the Chiefs.

In 2018, in the week leading up to the AFC Championship against the Blake Bortles-led Jacksonville Jaguars, Brady suffered a massive gash in his hand that required 12 stitches. Even last season, he hit his hand on a player's helmet on a follow-through.

That Tom Brady has yet to let his moneymaking golden arm's extremity issues affect him illustrates his greatness -- but at some point, Father Time has to get one over on TB12.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the 'Let's Go!' podcast and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far