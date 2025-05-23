"This guy's a sumbitch now": When Jon Gruden recalled telling Redskins GM about Kirk Cousins' potential despite drafting RGIII

The career of Kirk Cousins has followed a curious arc since the start. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has made a nice name for himself, signing hefty contracts in free agency with the Falcons and, previously, the Minnesota Vikings, establishing himself for over a decade.
However, things could've followed a completely different path. When he was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 2012 draft, the franchise did not expect him to become their starter. Cousins was a fourth-round pick; with the second overall pick, the Commanders selected quarterback Robert Griffin III from Baylor after a mega trade up.
Griffin III's injury allowed Cousins to take over the team and establish himself in the league before moving on. Although it's impossible to predict how things would've turned out, Kirk had one believer since his start: Jon Gruden.
Gruden, in a November 2024 interview, said he was impressed by the quarterback before the draft. He also revealed that after the Commanders doubled on quarterbacks in that class, he warned Washington's then-general manager, Bruce Allen, that Kirk would change the dynamics of that team:
"The other guy I love was Kirk Cousins, and I still stay in touch with Kirk. They drafted Robert Griffin III in the first round, and I remember telling Bruce Allen, 'This guy is a sumb— now. Better be careful of Kirk.' And look where he is.
Jon Gruden's brother gave Kirk Cousins the starting job for the Commanders in 2015
Jay Gruden took over as the head coach in Washington in 2014, and the team suffered from inconsistent play at the quarterback position from Robert Griffin. The investment to acquire Griffin was massive: the Commanders traded three first-round picks to move up in the 2012 draft to select him.
However, the younger Gruden made a bold move before the 2015 season. After a poor performance in the 2015 preseason, Jay decided to give the starting job to Cousins. In a press conference, he declared "It's Kirk's team", all but cementing the end of Griffin III's tenure in Washington.
Kirk played for the franchise until 2018, when he left in free agency with the two sides not agreeing on a contract extension. He signed a fully guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Vikings and played there until 2023. Once again, he signed a mega deal as a free agent, this time with the Falcons.
