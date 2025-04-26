"This one is gonna hurt" - Cowboys fans left upset as Giants select Cam Skattebo in 2025 NFL draft

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo was among the top breakout stars in the 2024 college football season. His exploits for the Sun Devils led him to join the New York Giants, who picked him as the No. 105 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft.
The news reached Cowboys fans, who were already sad about missing out on Ashton Jeanty, who was drafted in the first round by the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 6 pick. Cowboys fans rushed to the comments section to express their disappointment. One fan said:
"I’ve wanted him for months now, this one is gonna hurt!!!"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Who else is left lol? DJ Giddens? Nice one Jerry Jones," wrote another.
One X user tweeted, "Cowboys could have taken him in the 3rd, man. This is the problem with you and others thinking they have had a perfect draft so far."
"I was hoping he would fall to the fifth round," tweeted one more.
"Bro what are you smoking lmao. He’s gonna be irrelevant in the pros," another wrote.
"Cowboys are not a serious franchise, they actually think Sanders/Williams/Vaughn is a good RB room," one fan opined.
Also read: Russell Wilson sends 1-word message to Cam Skattebo after Giants draft star RB in Day 3
Cam Skattebo scouting report
Cam Skattebo is officially heading to the Big Apple. The Arizona State RB will bring a versatile skill set to a Giants team desperate for backfield help after losing Saquon Barkley to Philly.
Last season, Skattebo had 1,711 rushing yards, 605 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns across 13 games. Pro Football Focus ranked him the second-best RB prospect behind Ashton Jeanty, and handed top honors in short-yardage situations, pass-catching and determination.
"If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy," PFF raved.
He was the Sun Devils’ wrecking ball and flashed his potential at the NFL Combine, recording a 39.5-inch vertical, second among all running backs. Former NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew gushed about Skattebo’s gritty attitude, saying:
"Skattebo is a football player through and through, as he routinely gives his all no matter his role. He has great patience and contact balance. Skattebo could thrive in a number of NFL systems as the last piece to an offensive puzzle. The only question I have about him is his game speed, but he has the potential to be a Day 1 starter with the right team."
Jones-Drew predicted Cam Skattebo could be a Day 1 starter. However, Skattebo had his name taken off the board on Day 3.
Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.