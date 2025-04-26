"This is a repudiation of NFL" - Insider blames Deion Sanders' attitude for Shedeur Sanders' draft catastrophe

Shedeur Sanders going unpicked in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft is one of the most shocking events in recent draft history. While some blame it on his "overconfidence, " others view it as a power move against the Sanders family.

After being projected to be a top five pick during the 2024 college football season, his draft stock took a significant hit when he decided not to throw at the NFL Combine and Colorado's pro day. Shedeur also faced criticism for how he conducted himself during pre-draft interviews.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones shared his thoughts on CBS Sports, where he discussed how people around Shedeur, especially his Hall of Famer dad, Deion Sanders, may have impacted his draft stock.

"This is a repudiation by the NFL of how Shedeur Sanders and those around him handle the entire NFL Draft process," Jones said on Saturday. "At some of those meetings with certain teams, maybe Shedeur Sanders didn’t really want to go to, didn’t see himself going to for any number of reasons. Maybe they had a starting quarterback installed there.

"I was told he more or less sandbagged in those interviews. I don’t know if he didn’t take them seriously, (or) what it was, but he did not give it his all in some of those interviews. Rubbed some teams the wrong way."

Shedeur Sanders' former teammate shares a heartwarming story about the Colorado quarterback

After Shedeur Sanders went undrafted on day two of the 2025 NFL draft, Shilo Sanders went live on Twitch with their former teammate, Justin Mayers, who shared a heartwarming story about his relationship with the Colorado quarterback.

Mayers said that Shedeur was the only Buffs player who called him daily when he entered the transfer portal.

"He sent me a text like, 'Yo this is Shedeur,'" Mayers said. "I was, like, 'Oh,' so I call him back. He's been consistent since day one, bro. I mean, he's real. He's funny, I mean y'all just see him from the outside.

"Y'all dont' see how normal we are and just vibes. We're just regular people who have a great platform to do what we love. But like Shedeur is cool, bro. Y'all think all this negative energy and it's this, it's that. That's not the case at all. He's a great locker room guy. Too good of a locker room guy."

Shedeur hopes his name will be taken off the board on day 3, which starts on Saturday at noon ET.

