This stat shows just how crucial Dak Prescott is to the Cowboys offense

Dak Prescott has officially been ruled out of tonight's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott picked up a calf injury two weeks ago on the final play of the Cowboys' victory over the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys enjoyed a bye in Week 7, and that provided their fans and team some hope that Prescott might return to full fitness.

Prescott tested his calf in the pre-game warmup. The quarterback must have felt some discomfort as the team decided to rest their quarterback this week. The superstar quarterback returned from a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, and he's started sublimely.

The Cowboys need him on the field. There is a significant statistical drop-off when Prescott misses games, and the Cowboys are desperate to avoid any defeat in a make-or-break year.

The Cowboys need Prescott

When Dak Prescott plays for the Cowboys, the offense has the highest average yards per play in the league. When Prescott is out, the Cowboys rank dead last in that statistic.

Cris Collinsworth @CollinsworthPFF Cowboys average yards per play since 2019:



Games Dak has started: 6.5 (1st)

Those numbers are unsustainable for a team eyeing a championship challenge. The Vikings are a tough team to play against, and their identity is built on defensive solidity. The Cowboys will struggle in Prescott's absence.

Prescott commands the Cowboys' offense with aplomb. He marshalls the team down the field, and he can make every throw. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore loves him because they can have a more extensive menu of plays when Prescott is under center.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will stand in tonight in Prescott's absence. It will force Moore to adapt the game plan and limit aerial attacks. The Cowboys won't be the same team offensively, but they could still win.

Moreover, the Cowboys have reiterated throughout the week that they will not risk anything. Somehow, the Cowboys will have to execute Plan B to perfection in Prescott's absence.

