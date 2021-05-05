3 NFL teams that have not won a playoff game in the last 20 seasons

Entering the 2021 season, there are three NFL teams that last won a playoff game over 20 seasons ago.

Although these teams have made playoff appearances, none have won a playoff game in the past 20 seasons.

Who are these teams? Let's have a look.

Three NFL Teams that have not won a playoff game in the last 20 seasons

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

Last Playoff Win: 1990 AFC Wildcard Game

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a playoff game since their 1990 AFC Wildcard game, where they defeated the Houston Oilers 41-14.

That's over thirty seasons without a victory in the postseason. But it's not like the Bengals haven't been to the playoffs since. After their 1990 postseason appearance, Cincinnati didn't make the playoffs for 15 years. They ended their playoff drought by earning a wildcard spot at the end of the 2005 regular season.

The Bengals have also been in the wildcard game in the 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and most recently in the 2015 NFL season. The Bengals' future looks promising though after drafting quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020 who is seen as their quarterback of the future.

NFL Playoff Odds ~ AFC North Edition



Will the Ravens make the playoffs?



Yes -300

No +240



Will the Browns make the playoffs?



Yes -190

No +155



Will the Steelers make the playoffs?



Yes +145

No -175



Will the Bengals make the playoffs?



Yes +375

No -550 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 5, 2021

#2 - Detroit Lions

Last Playoff Win: 1991 NFC Divisional Game

The Detroit Lions haven't won a playoff game in twenty-nine seasons. Their last being a 38-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Divisional Game.

The Lions made the playoffs five more times in the 1990s (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997 and 1999). The 21st century has been rough for the Detroit Lions. The franchise has endured one terrible season after another, with the low point being the 2008 season, where they went 0-16.

That disappointing season got them the first overall pick in the 2009 draft, which they used to pick quarterback Matthew Stafford in hopes of rebuilding the franchise.

Stafford and the Lions made three wildcard appearances in 2011, 2014 and, most recently in 2016, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks. After trading Stafford this past offseason in exchange for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Lions fans will have to wait and see if this trade will make a difference in their postseason fortunes.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

Last Playoff Win: 2000 AFC Wildcard Game

The Miami Dolphins' last playoff victory was a 2000 AFC Wildcard overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts 23-17.

The Dolphins have made four playoff appearances since then in 2001, 2008 and 2016 wildcard games. The Dolphins came close to earning a playoff berth in 2020 but fell just short. The Dolphins hope their young team, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will go the distance in 2021.

Which teams are favored to reach the #NFL Playoffs? Check out the playoff prop odds following the #NFLDraft this past weekendhttps://t.co/NzQizTColP pic.twitter.com/u9voBr74G6 — VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) May 4, 2021