Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight End Rankings

Finding the perfect tight end is a challenge in fantasy football. If your team is without one of the big hitters, getting production at the tight end position can be a weekly problem to solve.

Read on as we look at who to start, who to sit, and rank the top 10 tight ends set to play a major role in fantasy football in Week 1.

Start 'Em

When All Pro WR Roddy White was asked about Kyle Pitts tonight he said, “weapon.” #Falcons #DirtyBirds — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) September 10, 2021

#1 - Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, vs Philadelphia Eagles

If you drafted Kyle Pitts, the chances are you believe the hype. If you have any doubts, don't hesitate to start the Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick. Pitts has the skillset to establish himself among the top-five fantasy tight ends and become a must start in any week. The matchup against the Eagles is favorable for him to showcase his elite ability. The sky is the limit for Pitts.

#2 - Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams, vs Chicago Bears

Tyler Higbee posted decent returns during his time with the Los Angeles Rams while sharing tight end duties with Gerald Everett. With Everett now out of town, Higbee can establish himself as the Rams' number one in an offense with an upgrade at quarterback in Matthew Stafford. The Bears are missing linebacker Danny Trevathan and veteran Alec Ogletree will struggle to cover Higbee.

#3 - Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants, vs Denver Broncos

Backup Kyle Rudolph steps into the limelight with starter Evan Engram out injured. Rudolph is the only active tight end on the New York Giants' roster and will see plenty of snaps. With Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley potentially limited after overcoming injuries, there are targets going spare in QB Daniel Jones' offense. Even against a strong Broncos defense, this is a high-upside play.

Sit 'Em

Dallas Goedert said having Zach Ertz back will “give more of a problem to the (opposing) defense than myself.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/CB5ekTdVnV — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) September 6, 2021

#1 - Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles, at Atlanta Falcons

After the off-season saga of Zach Ertz trying and failing to secure a trade, the 30-year-old is expected to play second fiddle to Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia. Ertz still has good pass-catching ability but his time on the field and target share will be limited. The Eagles will utilize two-tight end sets against a weak Falcons linebacker group and secondary, but fantasy coaches are rolling the dice by starting Ertz.

#2 - Noah Fant, Denver Broncos, at New York Giants

The 12th best tight end in fantasy in 2020, Noah Fant has been cleared to play after missing practice with a leg injury. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the Denver Broncos' offense and Fant's production is reliant on Teddy Bridgewater being able to move the chains. The Giants are an average pass defense in the middle of the field, but this Broncos offense is likely to be a low-scoring one.

#3 - Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers, at Washington Football Team

Many fantasy coaches have fond memories of starting Jared Cook, but the 34-year-old is now unlikely to post career-best numbers. While this is a tight-end-friendly offense, Cook may spend more time picking up blitzes than running routes against a scary Washington Football Team front seven. Blocking is not his strength, which may limit his time on the field.

Top 10 fantasy tight end starts in Week 1

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, vs Cleveland Browns George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, vs Detroit Lions Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders, vs Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, at Las Vegas Raiders Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, vs Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles, vs Atlanta Falcons Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers, at New Orleans Saints T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions, vs San Francisco 49ers Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams, vs Chicago Bears Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants, at Denver Broncos

Edited by Arnav Kholkar